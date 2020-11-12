STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

DHL Express to invest EUR 750 million in Asia Pacific region

It intends to spend close to EUR 60 million to bolster its Asia Pacific air network such as introducing direct, new and frequent flight routes.

Published: 12th November 2020 03:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

DHL

DHL (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Logistics firm DHL Express on Thursday said it will invest EUR 750 million (about Rs 6,600 crore) in the Asia Pacific region on the back of e-commerce growth.

DHL Express will invest EUR 690 million between 2020 and 2022 to build or expand its facilities in key growth markets of Australia, Japan, Hong Kong SAR and South Korea, the company said in a statement.

Equally, it intends to spend close to EUR 60 million to bolster its Asia Pacific air network such as introducing direct, new and frequent flight routes, it added.

"The pandemic has caused unparalleled changes to the air cargo industry and it will likely take a long time for the industry to recover to pre-pandemic levels.

But having a dedicated fleet and well-implemented contingency plans have helped to keep our network fully operational despite the overnight disappearance of commercial air belly cargo space.

"The growth in e-commerce shipment volumes will continue to outpace the available air cargo capacity in the industry, strengthening the case to invest in adding new dedicated aircraft to our fleet, open up new routes, and supplement our fleet with charter flights," said Sean Wall, Executive Vice President, Network Operations & Aviation, DHL Express Asia Pacific.

DHL Express said it expects shipment volumes in Asia Pacific to be 30-40 per cent larger than last year's peak season, which typically starts around November and lasts until Lunar New Year.

Talking about investment in Southeast Asia, the company said construction of a new gateway facility in Bengaluru is underway, slated to be ready by 2021.

"These investments are testament to our continued confidence in the region.

They are crucial not only in the near term as we expect to tackle an unusually strong peak season, but it will make sure that we are well-positioned in the long run to keep global trade running as e-commerce and cross-border trade grow," said Ken Lee, CEO of DHL Express Asia Pacific.

DHL Express said the expanded infrastructure and new flight routes across Asia Pacific will help the company tackle the unprecedented growth in shipment volume and address the ever-growing demand for time-definite express deliveries.

Since the start of 2020, DHL Express has experienced a 50 per cent surge in e-commerce shipments in Asia Pacific (excluding China), the company said.

DHL Express currently has 23 dedicated aircraft in its Asia Pacific fleet, and operates approximately 1,040 flights per day.

The company said it will be adding a new Airbus A330-300P2F to its Asia Pacific fleet in February 2021, as well as a new Boeing 737-800F in March 2021.

Globally, the company said it has increased the number of its daily flights significantly.

This includes four new Boeing 777F wide-body aircraft that were put into service just this year, with two more expected to be delivered next month.

These six additional aircraft will enable DHL Express to carry out more than 3,000 additional intercontinental flights per year, the company added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DHL DHL Express
India Matters
ABVP members submitting a petition to the VC
Arundhati Roy book removed from syllabus of TN university over alleged support for Maoists
File Image of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. (File photo | PTI)
26/11 terrorists came from our territory, admits Pakistan's top probe agency
Centre brings online news portals under I&B ministry’s ambit
US President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden will prioritise defence and security partnership with India, says Obama-era official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp