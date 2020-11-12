STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India Game Developers Conference 2020 goes virtual, begins from November 17

Rajesh Rao, Convenor, IGDC 2020,said given the COVID-19 pandemic situation, IGDC decided to go with an 'all- digital experience'.

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The 12thEdition of India Game Developer Conference (IGDC), a unique "for the industry, by the industry" event will be held online from November 17 to 20 and it will be free for everyone, the organisers said on Thursday.

Rajesh Rao, Convenor, IGDC 2020, said given the COVID-19 pandemic situation, IGDC decided to go with an 'all- digital experience'.

"We also viewed this as an opportunity to attract an ever-wider audience who can attend this conference virtually, not just from India, but from all parts of the world, and thanks to the strong support we have received from industry sponsors, we have made access to this conferencefree for everyone," Rao said in a press release.

This year's four-day virtual conference has attracted over 100 industry expert speakers across eight major tracks, 50 exhibitors in the e-expo floor, 30 investors and publishers and participation from several international delegations, it said.

"Going virtual has created new pathways to access, network and connect with game dev community, discover great games being developed and played, benefit from having insight into running a successful game dev business, search for openings to build your game dev career, and applaud the accomplishments of games that disrupt the eco-system, most importantly, inspire and get inspired," he added.

This year's 4-day virtual conference has attracted over 100 industry expert speakers across 8 major tracks, 50 exhibitors in the e-expo floor, 30 investors and publishers and participation from several international delegations.

IGDC will also host its popular,IGDC Investor- Publisher Connect 2020which will be a virtual invite-only forum for investors and publishers to meet with companies bringing unprecedented innovation in the Indian gaming ecosystem, which has grown rapidly in the last one year.

Over 30 investors and publishers have signed up for the event.

