PM Modi to inaugurate the 23rd edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit

The three-day long event (November 19-21) will showcase the digital prowess of Bengaluru, currently the world’s fourth largest technology cluster.

Published: 19th November 2020 09:55 AM

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The 23rd edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 19.  The PM will be the second Prime minister to inaugurate the summit after his predecessor Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who had declared the summit open 22 years ago.  Prime Minister of Australia, Scott Morrison and Vice President of the Swiss Federation Guy Parmelin will also attend the inaugural event. 

The three-day long event (November 19-21) will showcase the digital prowess of Bengaluru, currently the world’s fourth largest technology cluster. BTS, 2020 will be held virtually, for the first time ever, however the event is expected to be record-breaking in terms of speakers, delegates, and countries participation.

A total of 20,000 business visitors are expected to attend the summit with more than 270 speakers across 70 sessions, 4000 delegates, more than 100 startups, and participation from 25 countries. 

“Despite the pandemic and the challenges faced by the world, I am glad to see that over 25 tech nations are participating at the BTS2020 along with thought leaders, industry captains, technocrats, researchers, innovators, investors, policy-makers and educators from India and around the world.

It is a testimony to the recognition of Bangalore and the entire state as the leading tech hub of the country,”   said Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan who oversaw the arrangements at BTS2020 facilitating centre set up at the Shangri-La Hotel in Bengaluru. The BTS 2020 will be centered around the theme “Next is Now”, focussed on the key challenges emerging in the post-pandemic world . 

Comments

