FICCI FLO inks pact with IESC, IIM Shillong to mentor women entrepreneurs

The MoU aims to provide guidance and mentor budding entrepreneurs by facilitating a nurturing, instructive and supportive environment.

Published: 21st November 2020 07:03 PM

FICCI

By PTI

MUMBAI: FLO, the women wing of the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), on Saturday said it has signed an agreement with Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong and Incubation and Enterprise Support Centre (IESC) to mentor entrepreneurs.

Under this Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), FICCI FLO, IESC and IIM Shillong will jointly provide guidance and mentor entrepreneurs by facilitating a nurturing, instructive and supportive environment during the initial and critical stages of starting a business, thus enabling them to reduce the initial start-up costs and establish themselves in a shorter timeframe, according to a statement.

"Through our national incubation cell we wish to build a sustainable ecosystem within FLO (Ficci Ladies Organisation), in order to identify potential start-ups, women entrepreneurs and provide them with the necessary guidance and support.

"This would enable us to create a self-relying entrepreneurial ecosystem for women, that empowers them, makes them self-sufficient and helps them become job creators and not mere job seekers," FICCI FLO president Jahnabi Phookan said.

The MoU aims to provide guidance and mentor budding entrepreneurs by facilitating a nurturing, instructive and supportive environment during the initial and critical stages of starting a business, thus enabling them to reduce the initial start-up costs and establish themselves in a shorter timeframe, IIM Shillong Board of Governors Chairman Shishir Kumar Bajoria added.

