STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

With over 1 million followers, RBI Twitter handle creates world record

As of Sunday, the RBI handle is followed by as many as 10,00,513 people around the world.

Published: 22nd November 2020 05:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 05:35 PM   |  A+A-

RBI

Reserve Bank of India (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: In a first among central banks, the Reserve Bank of India has become the first monetary authority in the world to have more than 1 million followers on its official Twitter handle.

Despite much less monetary firepower, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has beaten the world's most powerful central banks -- the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank -- on Twitter by a wide margin, emerging as the most popular central bank on the microblogging site with over 1 million followers.

As of Sunday, the RBI handle is followed by as many as 10,00,513 people around the world.

The achievement is impressive as the 85-year-old Reserve Bank was also a latecomer to the world of Twitter as it created the account only in January 2012.

According to the latest information available on the RBI's Twitter handle '@RBI', the number of followers has increased from 9.

66 lakh on September 27, 2020 to over 10 lakh as of Sunday.

"RBI Twitter account reaches 1 million followers today. A new milestone. Congratulations to all my colleagues in RBI," Governor Shaktikanta Das Tweeted on Sunday.

At the second slot is the much lesser known central bank of Mexico (Banco de Mexico) with 7. 74 lakh followers, followed by Bank of Indonesia (7. 57 lakh). The US Federal Reserve, the world's most powerful central bank, has only 6. 77 lakh followers, placing it at a distant fourth slot.

With 5.91 lakh followers the Frankfurt-headquartered European Central Bank, the second most powerful monetary authority in the world, comes fifth.

At the sixth rank is the Central Bank of Brazil with 3.82 lakh followers and the Bank of England is at a distant seventh with 3.17 lakh followers.

The Bank of Canada comes next with 1.80 lakh and the State Bank of Pakistan is the ninth largest with 1.16 lakh followers.

At the tenth slot is the Reserve Bank of Australia with 49,200 followers.

The central bank of France has just about 37,100 followers, while the Deutsche Bundesbank has around 30,000 followers.

The third most powerful monetary authority, the Bank of Japan, has only 28,900 followers on its Twitter account.

The US Fed joined Twitter in March 2009, while the ECB has been active on the microblogging site since October 2009.

Governor Das, who assumed office in December 2018, has a separate Twitter handle with 1.35 lakh followers.

Since March 2019, the count of followers has more than doubled from just about 3,42,000 to over 7,50,000 by March 2020.

And during the first seven-week of lockdown that began on March 25, followers have increased by more than 1.5 lakh, according to an official.

In the current financial year, as many as 2.5 lakh new followers joined the RBI handle.

Besides the main twitter handle, the RBI also has another Twitter account called 'RBI Says', which it uses to reach out to the common-man and has also started a Facebook page with the same name in early April.

It has also launched a customer awareness campaign to prevent gullible account-holders from being duped by fraudsters.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Reserve Bank of India RBI
India Matters
An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. (Photo | AFP)
Oxford vaccine Covishield shows 70% efficacy against Covid-19
Volunteers use an oximeter to measure the oxygen level during a door-to-door campaign to check symptomatic COVID-19 residents. (Photo | PTI)
Experts see a second covid wave as mortality rate rises in various states
Web series ‘A Suitable Boy’ faces probe for ‘love jihad’ in MP
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala govt not to implement controversial Police Act amendment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The was found to be involved in several theft cases. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Police chase lorry thief for 60kms in TN to catch him
Pfizer has said that no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Why Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may not be available in India
Gallery
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp