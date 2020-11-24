STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Google defers in-app purchase commission cut

Experts say that the chances of the Joe Biden-led US government backing out of the lawsuit against Google are highly unlikely.

Published: 24th November 2020 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2020 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Google has deferred its billing policy aimed to cut 30 percent commission for in-app purchases from developers till September, 2021, the tech giant said on Monday. The announcement comes days after industry rival Apple said that it will reduce its commission on its app store to 15 percent from 30 percent for app developers with yearly proceeds of less than 1 million a year.

Google faced backlash for its billing policy in the US, India and South Korea where it is facing anti-trust probes. In India, Google has deferred its billing policy to April, 2022 after startups took the matter to the regulatory authorities, alleging that the search engine giant is misusing its dominant position in the Android market (nearly 97% market share in India). 

In the US, Google is facing the biggest ever anti-trust probe in decades with the US department of Justice alleging that the tech giant is maintaining its monopoly in the market through unhealthy practices and paying millions of dollars to other companies to promote its search engine in its products. 

Experts say that the chances of the Joe Biden-led US government backing out of the lawsuit against Google are highly unlikely. The tech giant based out of California, on its part, has said that its billing policy was already in place and that 97% of those who sell their digital goods use it.

“We’re extending the time for developers in India to integrate with the Play billing system, to ensure they have enough time to implement the UPI for subscription payment option that will be made available on Google Play - for all apps that are yet to launch, or that currently use an alternative payment system, we set a timeline of March 31, 2022,” Purnima Kochikar, Director of Business Development, Games & Applications, Google Play earlier said in a blog post.

In murky waters

Google has recently faced backlash for its billing policy in the US, India and South Korea where it is facing anti-trust probes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Google Apple
India Matters
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Nivar to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm with gusts reaching 145 kmph: IMD
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Choosing partner without religion bar is a right, says HC amid 'Love Jihad' debate
Eyeing a third term? 2014-29 crucial years for country, says PM
The newly recruited police personnel at Jagdalpur police training school (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh: 121 surrendered Maoists pass out as cops, to join anti-Naxal operations soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp