STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Twitter to bring back 'blue tick' in early 2021

'A year later, we deprioritised this work further to focus on protecting the integrity of the public conversation around critical moments like the 2020 US election,' Twitter said in a blog post.

Published: 25th November 2020 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

Twitter Twitter logo Twitter bird

Twitter (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Twitter will relaunch its account verification process early next year, whereby active and authentic user accounts can sport the 'blue verified badge'.

Twitter had paused its public verification programme three years ago, after getting feedback that it felt arbitrary and confusing to many people.

"A year later, we deprioritised this work further to focus on protecting the integrity of the public conversation around critical moments like the 2020 US election," Twitter said in a blog post.

The microblogging platform is now restarting the process and has asked the public to share feedback on a draft of its new verification policy starting November 24 up to December 8, 2020.

This policy will lay the foundation for future improvements by defining what verification means, who is eligible for verification and why some accounts might lose verification to ensure "the process is more equitable", it said.

"We plan to relaunch verification, including a new public application process, in early 2021. (As) per the proposed policy, 'the blue verified badge' on Twitter lets people know that an account of public interest is authentic," the blog post added. To receive the blue badge, the account must be "notable and active," Twitter noted.

The six types of accounts that have been identified include Government; Companies, Brands and Non- Profit Organisations; News; Entertainment; Sports; Activists, Organisers, and Other Influential Individuals.

Twitter said it intends to expand the categories and criteria for verification significantly over the next year.

The social media giant said there is also a proposed criteria to automatically remove verification from an account, if the account is inactive or if the profile is incomplete.

Twitter can also deny or remove verification from certain qualified accounts that are found to be in repeated violation of the Twitter Rules, it said.

"We recognise that there are many verified accounts on Twitter who should not be. We plan to start by automatically removing badges from accounts that are inactive or have incomplete profiles to help streamline our work and to expand this to include additional types of accounts over the course of 2021," the blog post added.

Twitter said this year, it has verified medical experts tweeting about #COVID19 and added account labels to identify candidates running for office.

"But the blue verified badge isn't the only way we are planning to distinguish accounts on Twitter. Heading into 2021, we're committed to giving people more ways to identify themselves, such as new account types and labels," it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Twitter Blue tick
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt clears draft law against ‘love jihad’, violators to face jail up to 10 years
Flooded streets of KK Nagar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Doctors in hospitals kept on standby as Chennai braces for cyclone Nivar
SDMC personals reads the temperature of a woman during a door to door survey to assess the COVID-19 situation at Raghubir nagar slum area in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Even mild Covid may give lasting immunity among patients in India: Study
A total of four females made it to the list from India with Pandey being the youngest one. (Photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand: Child activist Ridhima Pandey makes it to BBC's top 100 women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
Since Tuesday, Chennai’s residents already had to contend with flooded roads, power cuts, uprooted trees and low-key panic. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Heavy rains leave Chennai waterlogged, authorities say major flooding like 2015 impossible
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp