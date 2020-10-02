Indian merchandise exports grow over five per cent in September 2020: Piyush Goyal

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Amid a push for a self-reliant India and growth of domestic industries, the country's merchandise exports registered a 5.27 per cent growth in September on a year-on-year basis, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.

Total merchandise exports from India stood at USD 27.40 billion last month, compared to USD 26.02 billion in September 2019.

In a tweet, the minister cited the growth in exports as another indicator of the recovery of Indian economy amid the pandemic. "Make in India, Make for the World: Indian merchandise exports grow 5.27 per cent in Sep 20 as compared to last year. Another indicator of the rapid recovery of Indian economy as it surpasses pre-COVID levels across parameters," he tweeted.