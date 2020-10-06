STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Yes Bank case: ED arrests Cox & Kings CFO Anil Khandelwal, internal auditor Naresh Jain

An ED official said that during the investigation, it was also revealed that the loan sanction from Yes Bank was driven by then CMD Rana Kapoor and was given bypassing the norms.

Published: 06th October 2020 09:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 09:47 PM   |  A+A-

Yes bank

For representational purpose.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday said it has arrested the CFO and internal auditor of Cox & Kings Group in connection with the Yes Bank case. The arrested accused have been identified as Anil Khandelwal, CFO of CKG and Naresh Jain, internal auditor of CKG, under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Both of them were produced before a court and sent to seven days' ED custody. An ED official said, "During investigation in the money laundering case it has surfaced that Yes Bank has total outstanding of Rs 3,642 crore in respect of Cox & Kings Group of Companies (CKG)."

"Further investigation revealed that CKG forged its consolidated financials by manipulating the balance sheets of overseas subsidiaries. In addition some board resolutions submitted to banks for sanctioning the loans were also found to be forged," the ED official said.

He said that during investigation it was also revealed that the loan sanction from Yes Bank was driven by then CMD Rana Kapoor and was given bypassing the norms. ED gathered the evidences regarding clear instruction of Kapoor to the concerned bank officials to get the said loan continued and not to make efforts to recover it, the official said.

"Investigation also revealed that during financial years 2015 to 2019, sales of Rs 3,908 crore were made to 15 non-existent/fictitious customers," he said, adding that majority of collections shown in ledgers from Ezeego (another group entity of CKG) was not found in the bank statements.

The official also said that there are 15 fictitious high-value debtors reflected in the books of accounts. "Another 147 sets of customers also appeared to be suspicious and non-existent. The Cox & Kings Limited (CKL) has diverted Rs 1,100 crore to another stressed company without any approval of the board which has no business relationship with the company," he said.

"During the whole process Khandelwal and Jain acquired the mortgaged property amounting to Rs 63 crore in their owned business entity -- Reward Business Solutions, without paying a penny from their pocket."

Investigation further revealed that Khandelwal and Jain purchased various immovable properties from the funds diverted from CKG. "Further investigation revealed that from Ezeego, Rs 150 crore were diverted to Redkite Capital Private Limited which was promoted by family members of Khandelwal, CFO of CKL and Jain, internal auditor of CKL," the official said.

The official alleged that investigation so far has revealed that the bank transactions of CKG are not matching with the books of accounts and Khandelwal and Jain created disparities between the books of accounts and the bank statements to camouflage the fraud. The ED has already arrested Kapoor in March this year.

The ED last month attached Kapoor's properties in London valued at Rs 127 crore in London. The ED on July 9 attached Rs 2,203 crore of assets, comprising 344 bank accounts, investments and high-end vehicles in India, New York and Australia, of Kapoor and his family, Dheeraj and Kapil Wadhawan and others under the PMLA in the Rs 3,700 crore fraud case.

More from Business.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Enforcement Directorate Cox and Kings Yes Bank Yes Bank case Naresh Jain Anil Khandelwal
India Matters
A health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID: Second infection can be worse than first for some, shows study
World Bank chief David Malpass (Photo | AP)
By 2021, 15 crore likely to be in extreme poverty due to COVID-19: World Bank
T Natarajan in action during the IPL
T Natarajan: This dailywage labourer's son is more than just an IPL hero
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls to reopen on Oct 15: Here's what filmgoers need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference in Patiala (Photo | PTI)
Lathicharge minor compared to what Hathras victim's family went through: Rahul Gandhi
The British economy recouped some further lost ground during July after a swath of coronavirus restrictions were lifted, official figures showed. (File photo | AP)
COVID19: Britain hit by test failing, finds 16,000 extra cases
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp