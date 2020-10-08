STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

No high stress due to restructuring: New SBI chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara

As of now, we do not have visibility of the cases that will undergo restructuring under Covid restructuring. Overall, we are not envisaging this as a concern point,” he said.

Published: 08th October 2020 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2020 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Dinesh Kumar Khara

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Brushing aside the apprehensions regarding loan restructuring, newly appointed chairman of State Bank of India Dinesh Kumar Khara has said that while many corporate clients have approached the bank, it is well under manageable limits and the bank does not see much stress arising on the loan books. “When we look at the hits on our restructuring portal, it is an indication of the stress on our book. The indications are that stress is not very high,” Khara told reporters at his first press conference after taking charge as SBI chairman on Wednesday.

He added that some corporate customers have approached the bank for restructuring their outstanding dues, but the numbers are still manageable. “As far as our legacy bad loans are concerned we have already provided for them. As of now, we do not have visibility of the cases that will undergo restructuring under Covid restructuring. Overall, we are not envisaging this as a concern point,” he said.

Reassuring the customers, Khara said that the bank is well-capitalised for the situation and may go again for capital raising when there is spike in credit growth. “We will try to raise capital when there is a need. The capital raising will depend on the movement of credit growth. At present, the bank is adequately capitalised and has raised tier-Ii capital. Will reach out for capital raising as and when we see building up of asset,” he said. As on June 30, SBI’s capital adequacy ratio was at 13.4 per cent. 

Last month, the bank had already raised Rs 4,000 crore through the additional tier-1 bonds. The new chairman went on to add that SBI is also “very seriously” evaluating options to enter the country’s digital payments ecosystem as a primary stakeholder. The lender along with other stakeholders may apply to RBI for a licence to set up a payments company for operating digital payments networks across the country. Speaking about monetisation of Yono, the bank’s digital lending platform, Khara said there are various options being discussed. 

More from Business.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dinesh Kumar Khara SBI chairman
India Matters
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in Chennai (File photo | EPS)
Ram Vilas Paswan, cabinet minister under five PMs, passes away at 74
Fresh blow to Indians as Donald Trump tightens H-1B visa rules
Jagan govt firm on Amaravati land scam probe, appeal finally listed in SC
Security personnel keep watch as residents step out to buy essential goods in Shaheen Bagh; (Below) A view of a wholesale market in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Occupying public ways for protest illegal, rules SC on Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
The Indian Air Force has been a force to reckon with whenever pressed into service against the foes. However, the brave hearts of the force have carried out several rescue operations across the country. As the guardians of Indian skies turn 88 today, here is a look back at 'Operation Rahat' launched by the IAF after Uttarakhand was rocked by flash floods in 2013. (Photo | PTI)
National Air Force Day | Operation Rahat: When IAF completed world's biggest heliborne rescue operation to save thousands in flood-hit Uttarakhand  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp