COVID-19: Chennai Corporation seals Kumaran Silks in T Nagar for not following safety norms

Omjasvin M D By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation sealed Kumaran Silks in the busy T Nagar area on Tuesday after the garment store failed to adhere to the Covid-19 safety norms.

A video accessed by The New Indian Express showed that large number of customers who were shopping were unmindful of any social distancing norms. Following this incident, the city corporation officials inspected the store and sealed it.

“Other such shops, which don’t follow the protocols shall be sealed too. Shop owners and public are requested to strictly follow the safety protocols,” tweeted the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) in its official Twitter handle.

A shop in Tnagar has been #locked and #sealed today, since they allowed overcrowding & didn’t follow the COVID-19 safety protocols. Other such shops, which don’t follow the protocols shall be sealed too. Shop owners & public are requested to strictly follow safety protocols.#GCC pic.twitter.com/MncKIWxfIG — Greater Chennai Corporation (@chennaicorp) October 20, 2020

While this is one such incident where the GCC has taken action, social distancing norms have gone for a toss in many shopes in the last one month as the festive season begins.

Prominent stores in T Nagar and Purasawalkam localities too are finding it hard to maintain social distancing norms while people are thronging in big numbers ahead of Deepavali.

Corporation officials said strict vigilance will be maintained during the Deepavali time to ensure social distancing norms does not go for a toss.

“Crowd management will be done with the help of Chennai police,” an official with the public health department said.