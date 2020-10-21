STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

AirAsia India starts flights on six new domestic routes amid festive season

Identifying the demand forecast in the festive season and driven by its efforts to enhance the air connectivity in the country, the airline has embarked on a steady growth path.

Published: 21st October 2020 05:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 05:25 PM   |  A+A-

Air Asia

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Budget carrier AirAsia India on Wednesday launched flights on six new routes, connecting Chennai with Ahmedabad, Goa, Mumbai and Visakhapatnam, Mumbai with Goa, and Jaipur with Kolkata as it expects an increase in demand during the festive season.

All new routes are now open for bookings, the airline said in a release.

Identifying the demand forecast in the festive season and driven by its efforts to enhance the air connectivity in the country, the airline has embarked on a steady growth path as the travel industry recovers, AirAsia India said in the release.

"Cognizant of the rise in passenger demand forecasted during the festive season, we continue to strengthen our network across India with these six routes," AirAsia India Chief Commercial Officer Ankur Garg said.

"Despite the current situation worldwide, AirAsia India continues to push for robust domestic connectivity to aid the economic growth in the country with strong emphasis on safe and secure travel," he added.

With offerings such as 'Flex Fares' allowing customers the flexibility to change their travel dates unlimited number of times at no additional cost, AirAsia India is focused on ensuring a convenient and hassle-free travel, the airline said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Air Asia India Air Asia India domestic flights
India Matters
Option open for Jagan to seek impeachment, but should SC invite this situation?
Representational picture of a State Bank of India branch (File Photo | PTI)
SBI offers concession on home loans during festive season
An artist busy painting on walls over theme of COVID-19. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Sleep tight, build up immunity to keep COVID-19 at bay: Experts on battling pandemic
For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Kindness in khaki, police officer builds home for two orphans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A devotee puts a mask on the face of a Goddess Durga idol to aware people against COVID-19 at a community puja pandal in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Pandemic Pujo: Calcutta HC allows drummers inside pandals in Bengal
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 cases short-lived? Centre worries over a bigger winter wave
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp