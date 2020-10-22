STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Reliance Power net profit jumps over two-folds to Rs 105.67 in Sept quarter

Total income increased to Rs 2,626.49 crore in the July-September quarter from Rs 2,239.10 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Published: 22nd October 2020 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

Reliance Retail

Reliance Power

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Reliance Power on Thursday posted an over two-fold rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 105.67 crore in the September 2020 quarter, mainly due to higher revenues. Its consolidated net profit was Rs 45.06 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, a BSE filing said.

Total income increased to Rs 2,626.49 crore in the July-September quarter from Rs 2,239.10 crore in the same period last fiscal. The company said it is confident of meeting obligations by generating sufficient and timely cash-flows through time-bound monetisation of gas-based power plant equipment and other assets of certain subsidiaries, as also realise the amount from ongoing regulatory or arbitration claims.

Considering the dependence on these material uncertain events and realisation of assets, it is confident that such cashflows would enable it to service its debt and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of its business, it added. Accordingly, the consolidated financial results of the group have been prepared on a going concern basis.

About the impact of the COVID-19 situation, it said that so far, it has been able to sustain its power plant operations and honour commitments under the various power purchase agreements. "After witnessing sharp decline in the electricity demand, primarily from industrial and commercial consumer segments, arising from lockdown measure announced by the government to contain the outbreak of COVID-19, the demand is beginning to bounce back to its normal level on gradual lifting of lockdown restrictions," the company said.

Further, the extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic will impact the group's results will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain, it added. The company said that in spite of the pandemic, it raised Rs 894 crore in the first half of the fiscal and will repay Rs 2,290 crore in the second half of FY'21 which will further improve debt equity ratio.

The group is engaged in only one segment viz. 'generation of power'. The company has one of the largest portfolios of power projects in the private sector, based on coal, gas, hydro and renewable energy, with an operating portfolio of 5,945 megawatts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Reliance Power Reliance BSE
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | Parveen Negi,EPS)
Bihar: BJP's promise of free Covid-19 vaccine totally legal, says Prasad
Students who are appearing for the NEET exam being thermal scanned at a center in Adyar. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
JEE to be held in regional languages from 2021: Union Education Minister
For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Worry as US proposes to tighten business visas for H-1B  speciality jobs
‘Insurance policy holder duty-bound to reveal illnesses’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp