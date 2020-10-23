STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sentiment in real estate turns positive

The festive season in Q4 is likely to support the revival in real estate sector.

Published: 23rd October 2020 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

Real estate

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Owning to upturn seen post lockdown, especially in the residential segment, future sentiment for the next six month in the real estate sector has turned positive for the first time in 2020. According to Knight Frank - FICCI - NAREDCO Real Estate Sentiment Index, future sentiment score has climbed to 52 in Q3 2020, up from 41 in Q2 2020.  

However, the sentiment remained pessimistic during July-September quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It recorded a significant improvement from the previous quarter low of 22 points to 40 points in Q3 2020.  

Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director of Knight Frank India said, “The return of the end -users in the market, especially in the residential segment is a matter of cheer for the entire sector, as it indicates economic confidence and long-term commitments.

The festive season in Q4 is likely to support the revival in real estate sector. We are hoping that the government and allied agencies will encourage this growth with more supportive decisions.” A score of above 50 signifies ‘Optimism’ in sentiments, a score of 50 means the sentiment is ‘Neutral’, while a score below 50 shows ‘Pessimism’.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Real Estate
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | Parveen Negi,EPS)
Bihar: BJP's promise of free Covid-19 vaccine totally legal, says Prasad
Students who are appearing for the NEET exam being thermal scanned at a center in Adyar. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
JEE to be held in regional languages from 2021: Union Education Minister
For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Worry as US proposes to tighten business visas for H-1B  speciality jobs
‘Insurance policy holder duty-bound to reveal illnesses’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp