AirAsia India resumes in-flight food and beverage service

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Airline company AirAsia India on Monday said it has resumed in-flight meal service, following relaxations in regulatory guidelines issued by the government.

The airline has extended its in-flight dining experience options to pre-booked orders.

"AirAsia India's in-flight menu offers the widest range of hot meals in the sky, with nine delectable vegan, vegetarian, pescetarian, eggetarian and Jain meal options for guests, in addition to sandwiches and dessert add-ons," the airline said in a statement.

"Acknowledged for its premiere safety standards, AirAsia India caters its in-flight meals from the reputed 'SkyGourmet' and 'TajSATS Air Catering', maintaining the highest standards of presentation, cleanliness, and hygiene with strict adherence to 'HACCP' and 'FSSAI' guidelines on food safety and hygiene."