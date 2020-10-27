Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson join hands for Indian market

Arshad Khan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotorCorp will now sell and service Harley-Davidson motorcycles in India. Hero said it will also develop a range of premium motorcycles under the brand name: Harley-Davidson.

“Per a distribution agreement, Hero MotoCorp will sell and service Harley-Davidson motorcycles, and sell Parts & Accessories and General Merchandise riding gear and apparel through a network of brand-exclusive Harley-Davidson dealers and Hero’s existing dealership network in India,” said Hero MotorCorp.

“As part of a Licensing agreement, Hero MotoCorp will develop and sell a range of premium motorcycles under the Harley-Davidson brand name,” it added. The new development comes a month after the iconic American brand decided to exit India as part of its global plan to leave low volume markets.

However, it now says these actions are aligned with Harley-Davidson’s business overhaul, The Rewire, and the company’s announcement in September to change its business model in India. Industry sources said Hero was in touch with Harley for quite some time to takeover its India business as the homegrown brand plans to emerge as a serious player in the premium bike segment.

Hero, despite being market leader in India, remains a mass commuter player. But the new partnership will mark Hero Motocorp’s entry into the super-premium 300cc and plus segment.