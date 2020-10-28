STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Microsoft, NSDC collaborate to empower 1 lakh women in India with digital skills

The live training sessions will be delivered online through the Microsoft Community Training platform.

Published: 28th October 2020 01:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

Working women

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Microsoft on Wednesday said it has collaborated with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to impart digital skills to more than one lakh underserved women in India over the next 10 months.

As part of the collaboration, more than 70 hours of course content will be made available free of cost, covering topics such as digital literacy, enhancing employability, nano entrepreneurship, and communication skills.

This initiative is an extension of Microsoft's partnership with NSDC to provide digital skills to over 1 lakh youth in the country.

"The (latest) partnership is focused on enhancing women's workforce participation by equipping underserved young women from rural communities with the skills required to thrive in a digital economy," a statement said.

The programme will curate a series of live training sessions and digital skilling drives to help create opportunities for young girls and women, particularly first time job seekers and those whose jobs may have been impacted by COVID-19, to join the future workforce.

"COVID-19 has accelerated India's digital transformation and a workforce that is equipped with future-ready skills will be the key to unlocking the country's next phase of growth. Providing equal opportunity and access to digital skills for underserved young women will be an important part of this journey, ensuring an inclusive economic recovery," Microsoft India President Anant Maheshwari said.

These live training sessions will be delivered online through the Microsoft Community Training (MCT) platform.

The MCT platform will also allow the trainees to access rich content already available on MCT as well as provide a forum to engage with peers.

"NSDC is nurturing a conducive ecosystem in which women across formal and informal sectors get access to appropriate skill development opportunities. Mainstreaming of content, delivery of training and use of digital platforms are key to increasing participation of women," NSDC MD and CEO Manish Kumar said. The partnership with Microsoft will help in economic empowerment of women, he added.

Under this partnership, eSkill India - NSDC's digital skilling initiative - will support in building the outreach of this engagement through its skilling ecosystem which includes sector skill councils, training partners, and training centres. Microsoft and NSDC will award a joint e-certificate to participants post course completion.

Furthermore, 20,000 young women from regions with least female labour force participation will be selected by NSDC and skilled through dedicated skills for employability training program for employment in IT/IT enabled job roles.

The partnership with NSDC is an extension of Microsoft's global skilling initiative to help 25 million people worldwide acquire new digital skills needed for the COVID-19 economy and part of Microsoft India's ongoing commitment to support young women for a career in technology.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Microsoft NSDC
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
Image of Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Lamborghini may set up Rs 1,750-crore plant in Andhra Pradesh
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp