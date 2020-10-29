STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

COVID-19: Sharp rise in demand for contract workers

In July 2020, searches for contract jobs on Indeed was three times higher than in the same month last year, an Indeed statement said.

Published: 29th October 2020 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2020 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Job seekers' interest in 'contract or temporary jobs' jumped by 150 per cent, while postings for these jobs increased by 119 per cent between January and July 2020, a flow-on effect of pandemic-induced economic shutdowns across industries, according to data from job site 'Indeed'.

While the demand for contract workers has risen steadily since January this year, month- on-month comparisons between 2019 and 2020 showed that hiring for contract jobs more than doubled in June and July this year, at 110 per cent and 143 per cent, respectively, Indeed said.

In July 2020, searches for contract jobs on Indeed was three times higher than in the same month last year, an Indeed statement said.

Year-on-year comparisons between 2020 and 2019 suggest that the installation category clocked the highest increase (128 per cent) in demand for contract workers such as maintenance personnel and service engineers.

"This comes as no surprise, as a vast majority of India's workforce was plunged into a work-from-home model creating greater capacity for hires who would help enable a smooth transition like setting up Wi-Fi access or assembling ergonomic workstations", the statement said.

Managing Director of Indeed India,Sashi Kumar said Indeed data has suggested that the Indian labour market is experiencing a shift towards a gig economy with an increasing number of workers seeking contractual or freelancing opportunities.

"We see that employees are increasingly willing to sacrifice the additional benefits that come with a permanent job in exchange for a greater amount of flexibility that allows them a healthy work-life balance, and the opportunity to simultaneously pursue multiple interests both important factors in creating a sustainable workforce", Kumar said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID COVID 19 Lockdown Pandemic
India Matters
Image for representation (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Oral polio vaccine may be protecting young Indians from COVID-19, finds study
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
A baby orangutan that was orphaned due to deforestation in Indonesia | AP
Human encroachment on nature will cause more pandemics, warns UN
PM Narendra Modi (File photo | PTI)
Economic recovery will be faster, confident of meeting $5 tn target by 2024: PM 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp