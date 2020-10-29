COVID-19: Sharp rise in demand for contract workers

By PTI

BENGALURU: Job seekers' interest in 'contract or temporary jobs' jumped by 150 per cent, while postings for these jobs increased by 119 per cent between January and July 2020, a flow-on effect of pandemic-induced economic shutdowns across industries, according to data from job site 'Indeed'.

While the demand for contract workers has risen steadily since January this year, month- on-month comparisons between 2019 and 2020 showed that hiring for contract jobs more than doubled in June and July this year, at 110 per cent and 143 per cent, respectively, Indeed said.

In July 2020, searches for contract jobs on Indeed was three times higher than in the same month last year, an Indeed statement said.

Year-on-year comparisons between 2020 and 2019 suggest that the installation category clocked the highest increase (128 per cent) in demand for contract workers such as maintenance personnel and service engineers.

"This comes as no surprise, as a vast majority of India's workforce was plunged into a work-from-home model creating greater capacity for hires who would help enable a smooth transition like setting up Wi-Fi access or assembling ergonomic workstations", the statement said.

Managing Director of Indeed India,Sashi Kumar said Indeed data has suggested that the Indian labour market is experiencing a shift towards a gig economy with an increasing number of workers seeking contractual or freelancing opportunities.

"We see that employees are increasingly willing to sacrifice the additional benefits that come with a permanent job in exchange for a greater amount of flexibility that allows them a healthy work-life balance, and the opportunity to simultaneously pursue multiple interests both important factors in creating a sustainable workforce", Kumar said.