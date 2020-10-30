'Bada Business' makes five world records in six months

By Express News Service

Indian EdTech startup Bada Business has scripted history by becoming the world’s first company to grab five Guinness World Records in online learning. The back-to-back World Records were achieved by business trainer Dr Vivek Bindra, who is the founder and CEO of Bada Business.

His series of business training sessions during the lockdown for Indian MSMEs between April and September were attended by 1 crore participants cumulatively. That earned him the world’s largest online business lesson (April 24); the world’s largest online sales lesson (2020); and the world’s largest online lesson on strategy management (June 27); the world’s largest online event on ‘How to Start up’ (Aug 15) and the world’s largest online lesson on retail management (Sept 27). An interview wi t h Bindra:

What was your aim behind organising these sessions?

Data shows that as many as 18.9 million salaried people lost their jobs, until July, with millions of businesses on the verge of collapse. At this time, it is essential to unleash the huge latent force of entrepreneurship by educating, skilling, hand-holding and supporting small entrepreneurs as well as the start-up community to hone their business skills and use them to scale up and grow their businesses.

What is the significance of making these records?

These records have essentially been created by India’s MSME community, which has displayed great resilience, vitality and will power in fighting against the prevalent odds. Such records in digital learning were traditionally held by the US, Russia and China.

What skill training courses are you offering?

The sessions in our two-year course, Everything about Entrepreneurship, are conducted by people such as Amul MD RS Sodhi, Ford Motors Chairman Alfred Ford, Puducherry LG Kiran Bedi, HDFC Ltd CEO Keki Mistry, and others. Some of our short-term courses are: Finance for Non-Finance, Working Capital, Smart presentation for investors, customers and employees; Zero Dollar Marketing, How to Start a Startup, How to raise funds, and more.

What steps are you taking to reach out to people running or wanting to run small businesses in small towns or villages?

A bulk of our branch offices are located in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities and towns where a large latent entrepreneurial force exists, which is helped by our workforce of around 10,000. About 75 per cent of the traffic on our YT channel comes from these cities with a subscriber base of 14.1M. We have physical and digital touch points to reach out to people in small towns that are unheard off like Baharaich (UP), Ganj Basoda (MP) and Bhadrak (Odisha).