STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Cabinet hikes prices of ethanol procured for fuel 

The CCEA has also advised OMCs to fix realistic transportation charges to ensure that long distance transportation of ethanol is not disincentivised.

Published: 30th October 2020 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

cash, money, investment

For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a move to provide relief to the sugar sector, which has been affected by a persistent glut in the sugar market, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved hiking the prices of ethanol extracted from sugarcane. 

This ethanol is procured by state-run oil marketing companies under the Centre’s Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) Programme and the higher prices will help the sugar industry pay their dues to sugarcane farmers.

The Centre has begun setting different prices for different varieties of ethanol since 2018, and prices have been hiked for all: from Rs 54.27 per litre to Rs 57.61 for B heavy molasses ethanol; from Rs 43.75 per litre to Rs 45.69 for C heavy molasses; and from Rs 59.48 per litre to Rs 62.65 for ethanol from sugarcane juice. 

The CCEA has also advised OMCs to fix realistic transportation charges to ensure that long distance transportation of ethanol is not disincentivised. “Remunerative price to ethanol suppliers will help in reduction of cane farmer’s arrears,” the CCEA’s statement said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ethanol
India Matters
Image for representation (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Oral polio vaccine may be protecting young Indians from COVID-19, finds study
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
A baby orangutan that was orphaned due to deforestation in Indonesia | AP
Human encroachment on nature will cause more pandemics, warns UN
PM Narendra Modi (File photo | PTI)
Economic recovery will be faster, confident of meeting $5 tn target by 2024: PM 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp