STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Rapido launches bike-taxi service in Mumbai

As the city builds back from COVID-19, there is a demanding need for an accessible, affordable, and safe everyday commute option.

Published: 30th October 2020 02:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 02:19 PM   |  A+A-

An image of a Rapido bike taxi driver used for representational purposes only. (Photo | EPS)

An image of a Rapido bike taxi driver used for representational purposes only. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Ride-hailing app Rapido on Friday announced the launch of its bike-taxi service here and said it plans to onboard two lakh bike drivers in the next two years as it expands operations further.

The platform currently caters to auto rickshaw and bike ride-sharing segments. It offers bike-taxi service to customers across 100 cities including tier-2 and tier-3 cities while the auto rickshaw services are available in 14 cities across 10 states.

"The pandemic gave us an opportunity (to enter the Mumbai market). It left almost eight million daily commuters of Mumbai looking for alternate modes of travel. As the city builds back from COVID-19, there is a demanding need for an accessible, affordable, and safe everyday commute option.

"We believe Rapido with its innovative and successful model will be able to address that need," said Aravind Sanka, Co-founder, Rapido in a release. He said that Rapido is currently present in almost 100 cities pan-India with over 15 million registered 'captains' (bike drivers), Rapido said adding that "with the launch of Rapido in Mumbai, we want to target the daily local commuters and provide them with an accessible, affordable and first and last mile connectivity option to commute."

"Mumbai is a big city and Rapido sees a lot of potential to grow here as the opportunities are vast, he added. Rapido fares in the city will be as low as Rs six per km and as an introductory offer, customers can avail an up to 50 per cent discount on the first ride, the release said.

"We also plan to provide earning opportunities as our aim is to onboard two lakh captains on Rapido's bike taxi platform in the next two years," Sanka said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rapido COVID 19 COVID Coronavirus Lockdown Pandemic
India Matters
Image for representation (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Oral polio vaccine may be protecting young Indians from COVID-19, finds study
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
A baby orangutan that was orphaned due to deforestation in Indonesia | AP
Human encroachment on nature will cause more pandemics, warns UN
PM Narendra Modi (File photo | PTI)
Economic recovery will be faster, confident of meeting $5 tn target by 2024: PM 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp