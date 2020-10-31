STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Yamaha ties up with Amazon India to sell apparels, accessories online

Yamaha merchandise on the online market place will include a wide range of riding apparels such as T-Shirts, jackets, the two-wheeler maker said.

Published: 31st October 2020 04:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 04:43 PM   |  A+A-

Amazon

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two-wheeler maker India Yamaha Motor on Saturday said it has tied up with Amazon India to sell its range of apparels and accessories online.

This is for the first time in India that the company would sell its apparels and accessories online, India Yamaha Motor said in a statement.

With this move Yamaha customers and motorcyclists will be able to buy a wide range of accessories and apparels for both motorcycles and scooters in an easy and convenient way through Amazon India, it added.

Yamaha merchandise on the online market place will include a wide range of riding apparels such as T-Shirts, jackets, the two-wheeler maker said.

Besides, the company will also retail other merchandise like stickers, key chains, along with other two-wheeler accessories, it added.

"We are continuously working to strengthen our online presence in the Indian market and today's announcement is another step in this direction to connect and communicate with our target audience," Yamaha Motor India Group of companies Chairman Motofumi Shitara said.

The company has recently started vehicle sales online and now it will widen its customer reach by offering riding apparels and accessories, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amazon Yamaha
India Matters
Conversion just for sake of marriage unacceptable: Allahabad HC
Covaxin
‘Roll out vaccine for high-risk patients with phase-3 trials’
An officer with the seized scooter and the list of pending violation cases. (Photo | EPS)
Asked to pay Rs 42,000 fine, Bengaluru man leaves bike with cops
Who can own property on the moon and mars?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp