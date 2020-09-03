STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Coal India to have automatic loading capacity in 49 mines by 2024

An official said that the project, which will also help stem pollution, is complete in two mines and construction work is going on in seven others.

Published: 03rd September 2020 07:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2020 07:17 PM   |  A+A-

Coal India

For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Coal India Limited (CIL) is implementing a Rs 15,000 crore project for mechanised transportation and automatic loading of dry fuel in 49 major mines, an official said on Thursday.

The official said that altogether 650 million tonne of coal will be transported and loaded without manual intervention after the project is completed by 2024. The miner seeks to reduce manual intervention to overcome the perennial problems of overloading and underloading of coal when it is supplied to consumers.

The official said that the project, which will also help stem pollution, is complete in two mines and construction work is going on in seven others. "The tendering process would be completed for 26 mines by this month and the project would be implemented in those mines by 2022-23. Coal India has identified another 14 mines where the project would be tendered out by the January-March quarter of the current fiscal. The project would be completed by 2024," he said.

The total estimated loading capacity after implementation of the project in these 49 mines would be around 650 million tonne. CIL has set a production target of one billion tonne by 2023-24.

The new project involves setting up coal handling plants with mechanised transport systems through piped conveyor belts replacing existing road movement of dry fuel. Piped conveyor belt transportation is a covered system for movement of coal and thus it promotes environment safety and prevents possible coal pilferage.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coal India Dry fuel loading Coal mechanised transportation Coal production
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Steroids reduce mortality in corona patients, confirms new evidence
For representational purposes
You don't need to wear mask when in a car alone: Centre
EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION
Homemaker on a higher pedestal than earning member: HC
Ironically, the infected labourers in Ernakulam, who arrived from different states, had all tested negative during the antigen tests conducted on arrival. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19 spread rampant among migrant workers in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Russian Covid-19 vaccine triggers immune response: Lancet
Dr Kafeel Khan who was released from Mathura jail after the Allahabad HC ordered his immediate release on Tuesday night addresses a press conference in Jaipur. (Photo | PTI)
Kafeel Khan says he came to 'safe' Rajasthan on Priyanka Gandhi's advice
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp