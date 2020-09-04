STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

GoAir to add over 100 flights in domestic network from September 5

The airline will operate four flights a week from Mumbai to Lucknow, the airline said in a release.

Published: 04th September 2020 05:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 05:32 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes. (Photo | Twitter, @goairlinesindia)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Budget carrier GoAir on Friday announced the addition of over 100 new flights in its domestic network, including from its base Mumbai besides other cities such as Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai, starting September 5.

The airline, in a release, also said it expects the capacity  to reach 45 per cent of the pre-COVID-19 level by September 21 and by October 15 to 60 per cent of what it was operating prior to the emergence of the pandemic in the country.

The domestic aviation sector is witnessing a gradual growth in demand owing to increased traffic, which is expected to spike further with many states lifting travel curbs, said GoAir Chief Executive Officer Kauhik Khona.

The new connections include services to and from Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, Lucknow, Nagpur, Varanasi, Jaipur, Patna, Ranchi, Guwahati, Chandigarh, Srinagar, Leh and Jammu.

Following the introduction of new services, GoAir will operate two daily flights from Mumbai to Delhi, and one daily service each from Mumbai to Ahmedabad, Chennai, Nagpur, Patna, Ranchi, Varanasi and Jaipur.

Similarly, the airline will operate four flights a week from Mumbai to Lucknow, the airline said in a release.

Guests travelling from Delhi to Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Patna and Srinagar now have the option to choose from two new services, the airline said.

It added that GoAir will also operate one daily flight from Delhi to Pune, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Lucknow, Guwahati, Leh and Jammu.

Similarly, the airline will operate one flight from Guwahati to Delhi while deploying two flights to Srinagar from Chandigarh as well as three flights from Srinagar to Delhi and one flight each to Jammu and Chandigarh.

GoAir said it will also operate a service from Leh to Delhi.

Similarly, the airline will operate one flight each from Jammu to Delhi and Srinagar, it said.

"As the various states start withdrawing travel restrictions, demand will continue to grow and GoAir has always been responsive to market conditions and provided enhanced travel options to our guests," said Khona.

These new flights will further strengthen our domestic network, while offering the guests additional choice and flexibility to plan their travel.

"More importantly, GoAir will not cancel any flights starting September 5, which will further enhance customer experience, and if we do, we will ensure that the refunds are processed back and not move into the 'Protect Your PNR' scheme," Khona added.

Besides, the connectivity from Bengaluru to Kolkata is enhanced with the introduction of four flights.

The airline will also operate one flight each from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad, Pune, Patna, Ranchi, Lucknow and Chennai, according to the airline.

Similarly, GoAir will operate two flights from Chennai to Hyderabad, and one flight each from Chennai to Mumbai and Bengaluru.

The airline will also operate two flights from Ahmedabad to Hyderabad, thereby helping business and leisure travellers alike.

Similarly, it is adding one flight each from Ahmedabad to Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Nagpur, Lucknow and Varanasi to cater to the growing demand.

Additionally, GoAir will deploy two flights each from Hyderabad to Chennai and Kolkata, while operating three flights to Ahmedabad.

GoAir will also add one flight each from Hyderabad to Delhi, Ranchi and Patna.

PTI IAS HRS 09041720 NNNN

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
GoAir COVID COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic Lockdown
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp