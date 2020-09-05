Muse Wearables unveils AI-powered wellness smart band at Rs 3,599

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Muse Wearables, an IIT Madras incubated technology start-up on Friday unveiled artificial intelligence-powered personal wellness smart band ‘Muse Cue’, which can alert users in advance of the onset of Covid-19 symptoms.

It can detect silent hypoxia at an early stage and has an Intelligent ‘cough analysis’ tool which helps in prediction of Covid-19 symptoms and also enable digital consultations with specialists based on the symptoms. The band is available at an introductory price of Rs 3,599 till September 20.

“Based on the vitals of the user, the Muse App triggers the alert to take a ‘cough analysis’ and within 30 seconds, it predicts the health risk. Continuous tracking also helps monitor the progression of Covid-19 from the pre-symptom stage, through symptom stage until the recovery stage,” said Sai Prasanth, co-founder of Muse Wearables.

The company sells the world’s first payment-enabled hybrid smart watches across 70 countries with its wearable payments service live in 29 countries. The smart band can detect in advance of one to three days before the onset of COVID-19 symptoms like high body temperature or low oxygen alerting the users, he said.

Continuously monitoring of the body vitals whether the user is awake or asleep, and then it concludes on the Baseline values of their body. The AI system in Muse Tracker learns from these baseline values to gain an understanding of the body patterns and provides concrete alerts during discrepancies.

