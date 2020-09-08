STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Delhi HC orders SpiceJet to deposit Rs 242.9 crore to former promoter Kalanithi Maran within six weeks

The fresh blow for SpiceJet and Singh comes at a time when the entire aviation industry is hit hard by the 
global Covid-19 pandemic. 

Published: 08th September 2020 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi HC

Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has ordered SpiceJet to deposit Rs  242.93 crore within six weeks to former promoter Kalanithi Maran of Sun Group, and his KAL Airways. 

The case relates to the dispute arising out of non-issuance of warrants and preference shares in favour of 
Maran, who had transferred the ownership of SpiceJet in 2015 to Ajay Singh, the current promoter and co-founder of the Delhi-based low-cost airline. 

The aforesaid amount is the interest payout on Rs  579 crore which the High Court in 2017 had asked SpiceJet to deposit. SpiceJet’s current promoter Ajay Singh had deposited the amount. 

The fresh blow for SpiceJet and Singh comes at a time when the entire aviation industry is hit hard by the 
global Covid-19 pandemic. 

A failure to comply with the order would allow Maran to seek status quo on the company’s shareholding. This means SpiceJet won’t be able raise new capital from the market through issuance of fresh shares or stake sale. “Judgement Debtor (in this case SpiceJet and promoter Ajay Singh) is hereby directed to deposit a sum of Rs  242.93 crore as post-award interest sum within a period of six weeks. In the event the amount is not deposited, the Decree Holder (in this case Kalanithi Maran and his firm KAL Airways) shall be at liberty to seek directions to maintain status quo with respect to shareholding of SpiceJet Limited and Ajay Singh,” the Delhi HC said in a order. When contacted, a SpiceJet spokesperson said that the company is reviewing the Court order.

Maran and KAL Airways had transferred their 58.46 per cent stake in SpiceJet to Singh for Rs  2 in February 2015, after the airline’s operations were upended by a severe cash shortage. Under the agreement, KAL Airways and Maran were to receive redeemable warrants and preference share in return for the Rs  679  crore which they spent on SpiceJet. In 2017, 

Maran approached Delhi HC and claimed that neither the convertible warrants and preference shares were issued nor the money was returned.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi High Court Delhi HC SpiceJet
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The persistence of the fire for eight days has weakened the superstructure of the vessel (Photo | AP)
Oil spill in Indian Ocean, leak 'under control' says Sri Lanka
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp