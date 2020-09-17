STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Rajasthan can play lead role in India's transition to low emission electricity system: IEEFA

According to the report, Rajasthan's installed renewable energy capacity reached 9.6 GW at the end of fiscal 2019-20.

Published: 17th September 2020 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

electricity, bulb

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rajasthan can lead renewable energy generation in India, playing a key role in India's transition to a low cost, low emission, profitable electricity system, a report by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) said on Thursday.

According to the report, Rajasthan's installed renewable energy capacity reached 9.6 GW at the end of fiscal 2019-20.

"As India looks to expand its renewable energy capacity, a new report from IEEFA finds that Rajasthan can play a key leadership role in the country's transition to a low cost, low emission, profitable electricity system," a statement by IEEFA said.

Rajasthan added more solar power capacity (1.7 GW) in 2019-20 than any other Indian state, ahead of Karnataka (1.4 GW), the state with the highest installed solar capacity, and Tamil Nadu (1.3 GW).

"Rajasthan has a bright future as a renewable energy leader in India. But its power distribution companies (discoms) are among the worst performing in India," the report's author Kashish Shah, who is a Research Analyst at IEEFA, said.

Expensive coal-fired capacity tariffs coupled with huge aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses led to Rajasthan discoms booking a loss of Rs 6,355 crore (USD 900 million) in 2019-20 after accounting for state government subsidies.

"A shift to cheaper renewable capacity could help alleviate the discoms' financial liquidity and cash flow issues," Shah said in the statement.

Rajasthan has high solar radiation and wind speed. Besides, it has abundant barren land that makes the state suitable for utility scale solar parks. Renewable energy sources currently form 43.5 per cent of Rajasthan's operational installed capacity and produce 17.6 per cent of its total on-grid generation, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the state's 9.8 GW of coal-fired capacity makes up 45 per cent of the total installed capacity and produces 56.5 per cent of total on-grid generation, it added.

"We forecast that the composition of the electricity sector will shift dramatically, with renewables forming 74 per cent of capacity and 63 per cent of total generation by 2029-30," Shah said.

The study's model forecasts a total of 22.6 GW of renewable energy to be added to Rajasthan's grid. This will consist of 18 GW of new solar capacity, of which 3 GW is forecast to be distributed solar capacity.

The study estimates solar will supply 98 per cent of the incremental electricity demand by 2029-30, and that 4 GW of new onshore wind power capacity will serve 45 per cent of the incremental demand.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan IEEFA Electricity
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya
HC drops contempt proceedings against actor Suriya over remarks on NEET
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
'Farm Bills against middlemen': PM tells farmers not to be 'misled' by Opposition
The Laxmi Vilas Palace Hotel in Rajasthan's Udaipur (Photo | EPS)
Court orders criminal case against Arun Shourie over Rajasthan hotel sale
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File photo | PTI)
Pakistan to elevate occupied Gilgit-Baltistan to full-fledged province: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp