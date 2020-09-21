STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

HCL Technologies to acquire Australian IT Solutions firm DWS Ltd

The acquisition is expected to close in December 2020 after regulatory approvals.

Published: 21st September 2020 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

HCL

HCL Technologies image used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: HCL Technologies on Monday said it will acquire Australian IT solutions firm DWS Ltd, a move that will help the Indian company strengthen its position in the Australia and New Zealand market.

In a regulatory filing, HCL Technologies said the total equity value pay-out will be 158.2 million Australian dollars (about Rs 850.33 crore) after considering a total number of shares at 131.83 million on a fully diluted basis.

The shareholders of DWS will also get a dividend of 0.03 Australian dollars per share which was declared by the company in its recent announcement of Annual Corporate Earnings for FY20 (June-end), it added.

"The acquisition of DWS will strongly enhance HCL's contribution to digital initiatives in Australia and New Zealand while strengthening HCL's client portfolio across key industries," HCL said in a statement.

The filing said acquisition will be done by a process of Scheme of Arrangement to be approved by the court(s) in Australia, and the deal will also be subject to the approvals of Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board, Australian Competition Commission and New Zealand's Overseas Investment Office.

Besides, the transaction - being done by HCL Australia Services Pty Ltd (wholly owned step-down subsidiary of HCL Technologies) - will also require an approval of DWS shareholders, it added.

The acquisition is expected to close in December 2020 after regulatory approvals.

DWS has over 700 employees and offices in Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane, and Canberra.

With FY20 revenue at 167.9 million Australian dollars, the company provides a wide range of IT services including digital transformation, application development and support, program and project management and consulting.

"This acquisition represents an outstanding outcome for all DWS stakeholders: shareholders, employees, clients and other business partners," Danny Wallis, CEO and Managing Director of DWS, said.

HCL Technologies currently employs 1,600 people in major cities, including Canberra, Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Perth.

"We are excited for this expansion of HCL Technologies in Australia and New Zealand and are confident that our combined strengths will further accelerate the digital transformation journeys of our clients and innovations for their end customers," HCL Technologies Executive Vice President and Country Manager, Australia and New Zealand Michael Horton said.

He added that HCL has invested in the region for over 20 years and is committed to enabling digitalisation and growing the local ecosystem.

Shares of HCL Technologies were trading at Rs 843.65, up 4.01 per cent on the BSE.

More from Business
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HCL Technologies DWS Ltd
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Schools were reopened for 9-12 standard students under unlock 4.0 guidelines in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)
Unlock 4: Schools and colleges partially reopen in some states after 6 months
Tourists visiting the Taj Mahal after six months in Agra (Photo | AP)
Unlock 4: Taj Mahal, Agra Fort reopen for tourists amid strict COVID 19 safety measures
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp