Online classes simplified: 50,000 tutors sign up with app launched by Bengaluru based startup

K Rathna By

Express News Service

MYSURU: With the trend of online tutoring growing rapidly in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdowns, Bengaluru based innovator, Teachmint, has enabled the digitisation of private tutoring industry in India. The firm has launched a free live tutoring mobile app on which it has partenered with over 50000 trainers.

The key driver of this growth has been a freemium model which has influenced thousands of tutors to sign up at the platform. The app delivers two-way streaming video as well as a simple tutoring business management workflow for attendance, content, tests among other features. Its impactful web interface further supports teaching and learning via laptops, PCs and other digital devices.

Teachmint is a free app that tutors can simply download and start off with their teaching.

A dedicated Customer Happiness team ensures tutors are able to access the app via phone, email and video support. The sessions can be conducted live as well with the help of prerecorded videos. Teachmint is planning to enhance the online tutoring ecosystem in India and involve tutors from across the length and breadth of the country. It aims to digitally empower 1 million tutors with the help of the app. Thousands of tutors have already adopted Teachmint to manage their tutoring sessions with a combination of online as well as recorded videos.

“Private tutors and coaching centres are struggling as there is a lack of simple and effective tools to move their tutoring online. We are on a mission to democratize online education. We strongly believe that the true potential of EdTech can only be unlocked with teachers at the forefront. Repeated studies have shown that learning happens best in cohorts where there is a personal touch from the teacher and there is a connection within the cohort- this is something that has been largely missing in the approaches taken by EdTech players so far,” said Mihir Gupta, co-founder, and CEO of Teachmint.

“In the coming days, we will see an emergence of localised brands of EdTech led by tutors and institutes from different regions of the country propagating their own unique styles and pedagogy. We are already starting to witness this in the form of a very strong inter-city trend in our platform usage. For instance- a teacher from Patna is teaching Physics to JEE aspirants across Bihar and Jharkhand, an institute based out of Ludhiana is teaching Science to school students across Punjab, and many more such stories across the country. We intend to be the technology and infrastructure backbone to empower more than 1 million such tutors in India.”

“The tutoring industry has undergone a drastic transformation from being offline to digital due to COVID-19 and the tutors are struggling with business continuity. There was a need for individual tutors to go totally digital, providing the students with comfort and convenience. The app enables tutors to seamlessly digitize their tutoring business with a simple and familiar mobile experience,” added Ambika, a private tutor.