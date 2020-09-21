STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Online classes simplified: 50,000 tutors sign up with app launched by Bengaluru based startup

Bengaluru based Teachmint has launched a free live tutoring mobile app to simplify online tutoring in India.

Published: 21st September 2020 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

Teachmint

The Covid-19 outbreak has led to unprecedented challenges for India’s education industry stakeholders. (Photo | Express)

By K Rathna
Express News Service

MYSURU: With the trend of online tutoring growing rapidly in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdowns, Bengaluru based innovator, Teachmint, has enabled the digitisation of private tutoring industry in India. The firm has launched a free live tutoring mobile app on which it has partenered with over 50000 trainers. 

The key driver of this growth has been a freemium model which has influenced thousands of tutors to sign up at the platform. The app delivers two-way streaming video as well as a simple tutoring business management workflow for attendance, content, tests among other features. Its impactful web interface further supports teaching and learning via laptops, PCs and other digital devices. 

Teachmint is a free app that tutors can simply download and start off with their teaching.

A dedicated Customer Happiness team ensures tutors are able to access the app via phone, email and video support. The sessions can be conducted live as well with the help of prerecorded videos. Teachmint is planning to enhance the online tutoring ecosystem in India and involve tutors from across the length and breadth of the country. It aims to digitally empower 1 million tutors with the help of the app. Thousands of tutors have already adopted Teachmint to manage their tutoring sessions with a combination of online as well as recorded videos.

“Private tutors and coaching centres are struggling as there is a lack of simple and effective tools to move their tutoring online. We are on a mission to democratize online education. We strongly believe that the true potential of EdTech can only be unlocked with teachers at the forefront. Repeated studies have shown that learning happens best in cohorts where there is a personal touch from the teacher and there is a connection within the cohort- this is something that has been largely missing in the approaches taken by EdTech players so far,” said Mihir Gupta, co-founder, and CEO of Teachmint.

“In the coming days, we will see an emergence of localised brands of EdTech led by tutors and institutes from different regions of the country propagating their own unique styles and pedagogy. We are already starting to witness this in the form of a very strong inter-city trend in our platform usage. For instance- a teacher from Patna is teaching Physics to JEE aspirants across Bihar and Jharkhand, an institute based out of Ludhiana is teaching Science to school students across Punjab, and many more such stories across the country. We intend to be the technology and infrastructure backbone to empower more than 1 million such tutors in India.”

“The tutoring industry has undergone a drastic transformation from being offline to digital due to COVID-19 and the tutors are struggling with business continuity. There was a need for individual tutors to go totally digital, providing the students with comfort and convenience. The app enables tutors to seamlessly digitize their tutoring business with a simple and familiar mobile experience,” added Ambika, a private tutor.

More from Business
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Teachmint online tutoring Bengaluru online classes
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Schools were reopened for 9-12 standard students under unlock 4.0 guidelines in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)
Unlock 4: Schools and colleges partially reopen in some states after 6 months
Tourists visiting the Taj Mahal after six months in Agra (Photo | AP)
Unlock 4: Taj Mahal, Agra Fort reopen for tourists amid strict COVID 19 safety measures
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp