NTPC plans industrial parks inside its plants

According to the EoI invite published on Tuesday, the company is looking at players in sectors such as bulk chemicals, gypsum and gypsum products, geopolymer, aluminium, metal, etc.

Published: 23rd September 2020 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 11:03 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: State-owned power sector major NTPC Ltd is planning to open up its power plant premises for manufacturing activities, with the company inviting Expressions of Interest (EoI) from those willing 
to set up energy-intensive manufacturing facilities. 

The company said that it is capitalising on the economic ecosystems that have been developed and is exploring ideas to improve the utilisation of land within its plant locations. According to the EoI invite published on Tuesday, the company is looking at players in sectors such as bulk chemicals, gypsum and gypsum products, geopolymer, aluminium, metal, etc.

These industrial parks would be developed on a pilot basis in its thermal power plants at Solapur (Maharashtra), Kudgi (Karnataka) and Gadarwara (Madhya Pradesh), it said.  NTPC will process these approvals based on responses received in the EoI.

“The initiative will create industrial parks within the power plants, which besides offering unique advantage of reliable electricity supply at competitive prices, will provide a slew of other benefits of readily available infrastructural services like adequate water supply, accessibility through road and rail network...,” the company said.

