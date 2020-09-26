Hyderabad's Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge now open to public

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The engineeringly challenging cable stay bridge built by Larsen & Toubro over the Durgam Cheruvu lake was inaugurated on Friday and dedicated by the Minister of Municipal Administration & Urban Development Industries, IT&C, Government of Telangana, K T Rama Rao.

G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bonthu Rammohan, Mayor of Hyderabad were also present. Constructed under Telangana’s Strategic Road Development Programme, the bridge will ease traffic flow towards HITEC City, reducing commute time from Jubilee Hills to Madhapur from 30 to 10 minutes and the distance from Mind Space to Jubilee Hills by 2 km.

“Our association with this young state of Telangana has been rich and we are proud to have delivered yet another pearl to the City of Pearls,” said S N Subrahmanyan, CEO & MD, L&T.