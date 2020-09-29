STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

AITUC condemns UP's move to privatise electricity, arrest of unionists

AITUC demands that UP Government stop the privatization of electricity distribution and victimization of electricity employees, the statement said.

Published: 29th September 2020 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

Power supply, Electricity

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) on Tuesday condemned the Uttar Pradesh government for its efforts to privatize electricity distribution business in some parts of the state.

The trade union also criticized the arrest of its members protesting against the state government's move.

"AITUC condemns the oppressive measures being resorted to by the Yogi Government of Uttar Pradesh by mass arrests of the trade union leaders in the power sector who are opposing and organizing protest demonstrations against the privatization of electricity distribution," an AITUC statement said.

AITUC demands that UP Government stop the privatization of electricity distribution and victimization of electricity employees, the statement said.

It said that for the first phase, the government has chosen the Poorvanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam to bifurcate and create small units for paving its way to handing over electricity distribution to the private companies.

The government has already handed over the Agra sector to private companies, it said adding the workers are fighting unitedly under the banner of All India Federation of Electricity Employees, a joint front of all trade unions and associations of engineers.

They have started Boycott Work from September 28, which is Shaheed Bhagat Singh's birth anniversary, the statement said.

AITUC rued that even without tabling the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020 in Parliament and even after facing opposition from 350 stakeholders and 12 states, the Power Ministry issued directives on September 20 to start the process of privatization in all states, leaving only 26 percent of the rural area under the state government control.

The entire responsibility of the present employees will be that of the new franchisee taking over the distribution work, it said.

AITUC expressed its unequivocal support to the fighting workers of the power sector in Uttar Pradesh and calls upon other sections of the society to come in their support.

"If this anti-people policy succeeds, then not only the employees will suffer the loss of their jobs, face wage cuts and social security benefits but the consumer at large would be fleeced with expensive electricity and there will be cascading effect of rising expenses in the service sector, manufacturing, and agrarian sector," it added.

In a separate statement, the All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) also condemned the arrest of its Chairman Shailendra Dubey and other engineers and employees leaders on Monday when they were proceeding for a candlelight march after a protest meeting against the privatization of Varanasi Discom, in Lucknow.

Immediately, hundreds of employees gave court arrest in Lucknow.

As soon as the news of the arrest spread, hundreds of employees offered arrest in different parts of the state, it added.

This compelled the state government to release all the employees, said Prasanta Chowdhary, convener National Coordination Committee for Electricity Employees and Engineers.

The candlelight march was held in all the 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The employees and engineers are protesting against the privatization of Poorvanchal discom which includes the city of Varanasi.

More from Business.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
electricity privatisation AITUC
India Matters
Amnesty International (File photo | AP)
Govt's 'witch-hunt' forces Amnesty halt India operations
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
No seats on bus, train; migrant workers return to Surat on flight
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
54 per cent JNU scholars may drop out due to lack of study material: Survey
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
TNIE Expressions | We need to get the Covid vaccine right the first time: Prof Gupta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purpose.
UP Hathras gangrape survivor dies in Delhi hospital
In the first part of ICMR's serosurvey in 83 districts across the country, 0.73% of the population has been found exposed to COVID-19 infection. (Photo | EPS)
Majority of population still vulnerable to virus, reveals ICMR's 2nd Sero Survey report
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp