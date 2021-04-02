HPCL joins hands to boost world's largest COVID vaccination drive

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) on Friday said it is aiding the world's largest COVID vaccination drive in India by providing equipment for cold storage and transportation of the vaccines in four states and union territory.

"HPCL supplemented cold chain equipment requirements across Punjab, Chandigarh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra by delivering 126 ice-lined refrigerators, 97 deep freezer and one walk-in-freezer (WIF) and two refrigerated trucks to the respective state health departments," the company said in a statement.

HPCL, a subsidiary of state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) through its various channels of internal and external communication is also inspiring its eligible employees and customers to get vaccinated.

The firm previously supported the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic through contribution to PM CARES fund, and undertaking other relief measures like distribution of food packets, masks, sanitisers and soaps, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits, hygiene kits and ration materials to less-privileged people especially migrant workers and remote rural population.

Support was also extended to district administration, municipal corporation, police personnel, hospital administration, sanitation workers and disaster management authorities by providing masks, sanitisers, relief materials and other objects, the statement said.