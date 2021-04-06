STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Flipkart, Mahindra Logistics join hands to accelerate use of EVs in last mile delivery

Flipkart has already partnered with many OEMs and introduced two and three-wheeler electric vehicles in its supply chain.

Published: 06th April 2021 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

Flipkart

Flipkart (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Walmart-owned Flipkart has partnered with Mahindra Logistics to accelerate use of electric vehicles in last mile delivery and will deploy over 25,000 EVs in the fleet by 2030, according to a regulatory filing.

The Mahindra Group's logistics arm has already launched an electric last mile delivery service - EDEL - in six cities and has partnered with companies in consumer and e-commerce space to provide such services.

Mahindra Logistics will play a significant role in working with various original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and help Flipkart's sustainable transition to EVs, as per the filing.

Flipkart has already partnered with many OEMs and introduced two and three-wheeler electric vehicles in its supply chain.

The company's partnership with Mahindra Logistics EDEL will further propel this momentum and help in deployment at a national scale, further enhanced by infrastructure and technology support that spans charging, tracking, asset, safety, and cost, it said.

EDEL's robust multi-city presence across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, with a plan to cover the top 20 cities by year-end, will help facilitate a seamless and phased transition to EVs for Flipkart's pan-India supply chain, according to the filing.

"Our focus is on expanding our network based on our deep partnership with large enterprise customers," said Rampraveen Swaminathan, CEO and MD, Mahindra Logistics.

Mahindra Logistics through EDEL will enable Flipkart in its journey towards building a green supply chain by building supporting infrastructure and technology such as charging stations and parking lots, training workforce, route planning and battery swapping stations in the near future, it said.

Another key focus area will be technology and control tower operations to enable greater efficiency and cost competitiveness, said the filing.

"Electrification of the logistics fleet is an important part of Flipkart's larger sustainability goal and a key focus area for the company. We are happy to have Mahindra Logistics on-board as a logistics partner, who will play a major role in helping us achieve our vision of making our logistics fleet fully electric by 2030," said Hemant Badri, SVP Supply Chain, Flipkart Group.

Through collective efforts, Flipkart aims to build and support solutions that boost EV adoption across the country and gradually make a 100 per cent transition to EVs in our logistics fleet, he added.

Flipkart has recently announced its partnership with leading electric vehicle manufacturers, including Hero Electric, Mahindra Electric and Piaggio, to deploy EVs in its logistics fleet across the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Flipkart Mahindra
India Matters
Delhi High Court (File Photo)
Salary fundamental right of employees: Delhi High Court
Justice N V Ramana
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana appointed as next chief justice of India
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar. (Photo| PTI)
IMA urges PM Modi to open COVID vaccination for all above 18 years
For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Missing CRPF jawan with us, claim Maoists; family pleads for his release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
First-time voters feel thrilled to be part of scripting fate of Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp