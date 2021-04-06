STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tata Motors opens ten new showrooms in Delhi-NCR

The auto major inaugurated seven sales outlets in Delhi, two in Gurgaon and one in Faridabad as part of the exercise.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tata Motors on Tuesday said it has opened ten new full-range passenger vehicle showrooms in Delhi NCR in a single day as part of its plan to expand sales network across the country.

The auto major inaugurated seven sales outlets in Delhi, two in Gurgaon and one in Faridabad as part of the exercise.

With these additions, the company now has a total of 29 outlets will now cater to a larger customer group in the region.

"This expansion drive comes on the back of a robust sales performance as we registered highest ever annual sales in eight years, while posting a growth of 69 per cent in FY21, over FY20," Tata Motors PVBU Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care Rajan Amba said in a statement.

The company's 'New Forever' range of products continue to witness strong acceptance in the market and the addition of new network operations across the country will provide a holistic customer experience" both online and offline, as it caters to their evolving needs, Amba added.

Comments

