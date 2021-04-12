STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

TCS hires 40,185 people in FY21 as pandemic shoots demand for tech services

The software services exporter said that the attrition rate for FY21 remained at an all time low at 7.2% and the total headcount jumped to 488,649. 

Published: 12th April 2021 09:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 09:43 PM   |  A+A-

Headquarters of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Mumbai (File |Reuters)

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: India’s largest IT services company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) hired 40,185 employees for FY20-21(FY21) amidst job uncertainties and lay-offs globally.

The software services exporter said that the attrition rate for FY21 remained at an all time low at 7.2% and the total headcount jumped to 488,649. 

TCS saw the highest ever addition of employees (19,388) in a quarter during Q4, FY21 as company Chief Human Resources Officer, Milind Lakkad, said that all the hiring commitments for the financial year were honoured. He added that the company will continue to look actively for talent from the market in addition to hiring from the colleges.

TCS, CEO, Rajesh Gopinathan said that the company is planning a multi-disciplinary focus to access new markets, deal clinches and M&As after a solid Q4, FY21 performance in a pandemic year. The company net profit for Q4, FY21 rose by 14.9 per cent to Rs 9,246 crore whereas the operating margin expanded marginally sequentially (0.2%) to 26.8 per cent ( a 1% YoY increase).

Even as the Q4 revenues in constant currency terms grew by 5.9% YoY to Rs 43,705 crore , the FY21 revenues was reported at Rs 164,177 crore, a 0.8% decline in CC terms. Q4 also turned out to be the strongest quarter in total contract value for TCS with a $9.2 billion order book. On the back of digital transformation journeys undertaken by many enterprise clients (accelerated by pandemic), TCS saw its deals value grow by 17.1% YoY to $31.6 billion. In terms of verticals, on a full year basis, Life Sciences and Healthcare (+17.1%), BFSI (+2.4%) and Technology & Services (+0.2%) showed growth while the rest continue to be below prior year levels.

TCS said that it retuned Rs 30,664 crore of cash to shareholders through buybacks and dividends. Earlier, the company had announced a Rs 16,000 crore buyback plan in which the parent firm, Tata Sons tendered shares worth Rs 10,000 crore. The company has also proposed a final dividend of Rs 15 per share.

 "Our investments over the last decade in building newer capabilities, and in research and innovation, position us well for the multi-year technology services opportunity ahead. While we continue to dominate in our traditional areas of strength, we are making good progress in gaining share in the growth and transformation opportunity. Our focus going into FY 22 will be to engage with clients in their growth agenda,propelled by innovation and leverage of collective knowledge," Rajesh Gopinathan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TCS TCS hiring IT sector coronavirus lay offs TCS profit
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
'13,500 Covid cases in 24 hours in Delhi, cancel board exams': Kejriwal to Modi government
Delhi COVID crisis: Infection spreading faster, affecting younger population more
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp