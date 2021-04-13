STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Indirect tax revenue up 12 per cent at Rs 10.71 lakh crore in FY21, exceeds Revised Estimates

The mop-up through indirect taxes, which include GST, Customs and excise duties, was Rs 9.54 lakh crore in 2019-20.

Published: 13th April 2021 03:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2021 03:32 PM   |  A+A-

Tax

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The net indirect tax collections in 2020-21 grew 12.3 per cent to Rs 10.71 lakh crore as compared to the previous fiscal year, thereby exceeding the target set in revised estimates, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

The mop-up through indirect taxes, which include GST, Customs and excise duties, was Rs 9.54 lakh crore in 2019-20.

In the Revised Estimates (RE) for 2020-21, the target was set at Rs 9.89 lakh crore.

In 2020-21, the net GST collection of the Centre stood at Rs 5.48 lakh crore, while Customs mop-up was Rs 1.32 lakh crore.

The net tax collections on account of central excise and Service Tax (arrears) during 2020-21 stood at Rs 3.91 lakh crore as compared to Rs 2.45 lakh crore in 2019-20, thereby registering a growth of 59.2 per cent, the ministry said in a statement.

"The provisional figures for indirect tax collections (GST and non-GST) for Financial Year 2020-21 show that net revenue collections are at Rs 10.71 lakh crore as compared to Rs 9.54 lakh crore for Financial Year 2019-20, thereby registering a growth of 12.3 per cent," it said.

Net indirect tax collection for 2020-21 shows that 108.2 per cent of the RE of indirect taxes for the last financial year has been achieved.

Net tax collections on account of GST of the Centre (Central GST+ Integrated GST+ Compensation Cess) in 2020-21 is Rs 5.48 lakh crore as compared to Rs 5.99 lakh crore in the previous financial year.

RE of net GST collection including CGST and Compensation Cess for 2020-21 was Rs 5.15 lakh crore.

"The actual net GST collections is 106 per cent of total targeted collection (as per RE), though these are 8 per cent lower than the last FY's (2019-20) collection," the ministry added.

GST collections were severely affected in the first half of 2020-21 on account of COVID-19.

However, in the second half, GST collections registered a good growth and the mop-up exceeded Rs 1 lakh crore in each of the last six months.

March saw an all-time high of GST collection at Rs 1.24 lakh crore.

"Several measures taken by the central government helped in improving compliance in GST," the ministry added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Revised Estimates
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
'13,500 Covid cases in 24 hours in Delhi, cancel board exams': Kejriwal to Modi government
Delhi COVID crisis: Infection spreading faster, affecting younger population more
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp