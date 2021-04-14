STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Fundraising through public issues more than doubled in FY2020-21: Finance Ministry

While the number of issues increased by 10 per cent in 2020-21, the amount raised increased by 13.5 per cent as compared to the previous financial year.

Published: 14th April 2021 02:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2021 02:01 PM   |  A+A-

The Ministry of Finance office in New Delhi

The Ministry of Finance office in New Delhi. (File photo| IANS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Finance Ministry on Wednesday said fundraising through public and rights issues surged 115 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively, in 2020-21 despite the uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ministry said in a statement that in terms of numbers, FY21 witnessed 55 initial public offerings (IPO) and one follow-on public offer (FPO). It added that in the fiscal, 21 rights issues were successfully completed as against 17 in the previous year.

"During 2020-21, Rs 46,029.71 crore and Rs 64,058.61 crore were raised through Public Issues and Rights Issue, respectively, as against Rs 21,382.35 crore and Rs 55,669.79 crore raised last year.This is an increase of 115 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively, in 2020-21 as compared to last year," the ministry said.

Similarly, around 2003 issues of corporate bonds for an amount of Rs 7,82,427.39 crore happened in 2020-21, surpassing the amount raised (Rs 6,89,686.19 crore) through 1,821 issues for the fiscal year 2019-20, it noted.

Thus, it said, while the number of issues increased by 10 per cent in 2020-21, the amount raised increased by 13.5 per cent as compared to the previous financial year.

Indian capital market has shown its resilience to withstand the ripples caused by exogenous shocks like the pandemic, it said, adding assets under management (AUM) of mutual fund industry increased by 41 per cent from Rs 22.26 lakh crore as on March 31, 2020, to Rs 31.43 lakh crore as on March 31, 2021.

The number of unique investors across mutual fund schemes also increased by 10 per cent from 2.08 crore as of March 31, 2020, to 2.28 crore as of March 31, 2021. With the increasing expansion of the mutual fund industry in smaller cities, the AUM from below the top 30 cities increased by 54 per cent from Rs 3,48,167 crore as of March 31, 2020, to Rs 5,35,373 crore as of March 31, 2021, the ministry said.

It added that investors in the mutual fund industry may choose to invest in any of the 1,735 schemes across categories as per their investment objective as of March 31, 2021.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Finance Ministry Fundraising Public and rights issues
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Marine Drive sea front is seen deserted during weekend lockdown in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra almost locked down? Here's a list of what's open, what's not
Health worker collecting a sample for COVID-19 test.
Chhattisgarh’s Raipur leaves behind UK, UAE in its daily COVID tally
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp