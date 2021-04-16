STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

India can be key player in global supply chain, has to rethink on its position: Indra Nooyi

She said that many of them are now 'beginning to say we have to rethink what we control in terms of critical components in terms of global supply chain'.

Published: 16th April 2021 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi | Reuters

PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi (File photo| Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India can become a key player in the global supply chain in the post-COVID era but it has to carefully "think through" what its place would be and take control of its destiny in terms of critical items, else it could be left holding at the negative end of the whole supply chain, former Chairman and CEO of PepsiCo, Indra Nooyi said on Thursday.

Interacting with Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant in an event organised by e-commerce major Amazon, Nooyi also stressed on the need to revamp the education system in India stating that all of the country's 1.3 billion people deserve the opportunity to have access to outstanding education and then participate in any way in its economic growth.

"Anytime when there is a major disruptive action, like the pandemic, it gives countries, companies an opportunity to stop and think about how to reset for the future....now coming out of COVID-19, India has to really rethink what its place is going to be in the global supply chain," she said.

ALSO READ| PepsiCo clocks mid-single-digit growth in India in first quarter of 2021

Elaborating her point, Nooyi said India has to identify what kind of manufacturing is it going to control, what kind of critical supplies is it going to manufacture for itself in the country.

"One of the things that COVID has shown around the world is that if you don't control your destiny in critical items, you could in fact be left holding at the negative end of the whole supply chain," she said, citing examples of non availability of PPEs, vaccines and critical drugs in many countries.

She added that many of them are now "beginning to say we have to rethink what we control in terms of critical components in terms of global supply chain". "If India were to approach this whole self sufficiency in a very systematic, carefully thought through way, India could well be a major centre for the supply of critical life saving drugs, vaccines, PPE, ventilators, you name it, critical components for today and tomorrow and you can be an innovative, low cost, high scale manufacturing country," Nooyi asserted.

Stating that India's future is very bright, "especially if you marry the message of cost and quality with education", Nooyi said, "To me the big issue is education. As you start shifting towards more manufacturing, more high tech stuff, more software driving products and services, you are going to need a lot of people in India to service the industries of the future."

In order to ensure that the growth is equally spread across the country, she said, there is a big opportunity for revamping education in profound ways, the 1.3 billion people in the country deserve the opportunity to have access to outstanding education and then participate in any way.

While Indian education system is brilliant, with herself a product of it, Nooyi asserted that "we have got to think beyond the IITs and the IIMs, the top schools to all the schools in the country, right from kindergarten to the colleges".

"My only request is when you think about the education system, don't think about the top quartile, think about the bottom quartile. We have to bring the third and fourth quartile quality up to the quality of the top quartile," she said.

Nooyi also stressed on the need for appropriate governance in large companies, startups and public enterprises in order to avoid "malfeasance" in any of the operations that "happens inevitably" She said it is more important for the small companies to make sure that their claims are accurate, their quality standards are high and whatever they say and they make is on the label and there is no mismatch between what is on the label and what's on the product.

"Having a vibrant ecosystem, having appropriate regulatory and oversight bodies becomes equally important. At the end of the day, India should be viewed as a reliable high quality, low cost outstanding supplier for itself and for the world," she said.

Kant, on his part, highlighted several steps taken by the government, such as the production linked incentives (PLI) for key sectors to enable India become an important player in the global supply chain. He also stressed on the National Education Policy through which the government is trying to bring about a change in the country's education system and make the country's youth ready for the future.

Nooyi also pointed out that while India has improved on ease of doing business, every now and then it gets a rap for being bureaucratic, and digitisation of the processes of governance will help improve further.

She also stressed on the need for integrity, removing corruption, protection of intellectual property and consistency of policy so that more global companies can come to India and set up their factories and can become a part of the manufacturing ecosystem in the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indra Nooyi PepsiCo Global supply chain India supply chain
India Matters
Oxygen cylinders are loaded into ambulances waiting to take them to hospitals in Lucknow on Thursday | PTI
Enough stock for all, states need to rationalise oxygen use: Centre
A health worker take swab samples of passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station, amid spike in Covid-19 cases, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
India logs in a record of 2,17,353 fresh Covid cases. 1185 deaths
Covid-19 victims' bodies being cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Cremation grounds bear the brunt as casualties rise
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Poonawalla urges US to lift raw material export ban to ramp up vaccine production

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dolly Parton. (Photo | Twitter)
'Shot in the arm': Dolly Parton has a Covid vaccine song
Police and officials insisting the voters to maintain social distance in queue for voting. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Not just polls, virus mutations too led to COVID-19 surge in Kerala: Experts
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp