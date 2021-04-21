STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bajaj launches new Pulsar NS 125 at Rs 93,690 

Bajaj Auto on Tuesday launched the new Pulsar NS 125 at Rs 93,690.

Published: 21st April 2021 10:27 AM

Pulsar NS 125

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Bajaj Auto on Tuesday launched the new Pulsar NS 125 at Rs 93,690. With the latest launch, the carmaker’s Pulsar line-up has grown to ten models while the NS range now has three models. Targeted at young enthusiasts, the Pulsar NS 125 is powered by a 125cc BS6 DTS-i engine that delivers a power of 12 PS and a peak torque of 11 Nm. The Nitrox Mono-shock absorbers offer great stability even at high speeds, the company said in a statement. 

Unlike the higher-capacity NS models, this one uses not only a smaller engine, but a simpler one. It’s 7kg lighter than the NS160 at 144kg. The NS 125 stands on 17-inch alloy wheels and gets a 240mm front disc and 130mm rear drum with CBS.

The ground clearance is 179mm. The new offering comes in four colour options including Beach Blue, Fiery Orange, Burnt Red and Pewter Grey. “We are excited to bring the pedigree of the higher cc Pulsar NS series bikes, for first-time performance riding enthusiasts.

The Pulsar 125 has been well received by consumers and we are confident that the new NS 125 will further strengthen the brand’s position in the Entry Sport Bike segment,” said Sarang Kanade, President - 
Motorcycles, Bajaj Auto. 

At Rs 93,690, the NS125 costs around Rs 16,000 less than the NS160. However, it costs Rs 20,000 more than the standard Bajaj Pulsar 125. What hasn’t changed is the styling. The NS125 looks identical to its larger siblings when it comes to the design. Both have similar body panels.

Entry sport segment 
The company said it is targeting first-time sport biking enthusiasts with its NS 125 model. 

