Uber announces cash incentives for vaccinating 150,000 drivers

By PTI

BENGALURU: /Uber on Friday unveiled a Rs 18.5 crore (USD 2.5 million) initiative to get 150,000 drivers on its platform vaccinated over the next six months.

The company said in a statement, car, auto and Moto drivers on its platform showing valid digital vaccination certificates would be eligible for Rs 400 for each of their two Covid vaccine shots.

Head of Supply & Driver Operations, Uber India South Asia, Pavan Vaish, said, "We will soon begin communicating this initiative to drivers across all our product lines, and encourage them to take up the offer."

(More details awaited)