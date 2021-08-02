STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coal India's fuel supplies to power sector rise to 166 Million Tonnes in April-July period

The double-digit growth of 30.7 per cent in July helped Coal India Limited push its progressive production growth to 5.2 per cent at the end of July.

SCCL, coal, coal mining

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Coal India Ltd (CIL) on Monday said it has registered a 30.7 per cent growth in fuel supplies to the power sector at 166.3 million tonnes during the April-July period.

The fuel supplies by the company was at 127.2 million tonnes in the year-ago period.

"The company also clocked a robust 30.7 per cent growth in supplies to power sector during April-July'21 with a whopping 39 million tonnes (MT) increase, over the same period, a year ago," CIL said in a statement.

With the country's power consumption gradually inching towards pre-pandemic levels, the off-take to coal-fired plants went up sharply to 166.3 MT in the April-July period.

Off-take to the power sector for July was at 39 MT compared to 33.3 MT in the same period a year ago.

CIL achieved the highest ever coal off-take, production and Over Burden Removal (OBR) for July of any year since the company's inception 46 years ago, posting a growth of 16.7 per cent, 14.1 per cent and 3.6 per cent, respectively.

The company's total coal off-take also increased by 46.7 MT in the first four months of the current fiscal, registering a strong 28.4 per cent growth compared to the year-ago period.

The total volume of coal supplied was 210.8 MT during April-July compared to 164 MT in the corresponding period a year ago.

"July '21 total supplies at 50.5 MT expanded by 7.2 MT in a month. Compared to off-take of 43.3 MT in July '20, the growth is 16.7 per cent," the statement said.

CIL's coal supply accounted for about three-fourth of the country's total coal-based power generation of 82.119 billion units in July.

The state-owned company recorded an output of 42.6 MT in July compared to 37.3 MT in July last year.

The double-digit growth in July helped the company push its progressive production growth to 5.2 per cent at the end of July.

In April-July period, CIL produced 166.6 MT of coal compared to 158.4 MT in the corresponding period of previous fiscal.

CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

