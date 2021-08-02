STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

IOC may sell some petrol pumps to  joint venture with Petronas

The joint venture, IndianOil Petronas Pvt Ltd can set up petrol pumps that will not just sell petrol, diesel or gas but also have electric vehicle charging and battery swapping points.

Published: 02nd August 2021 05:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 05:14 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the nation's biggest oil firm, may sell some of its over 32,300 petrol pumps to a joint venture with Malaysia's Petronas with a view to monetising the firm's vast fuel marketing network, its Director (Finance) S K Gupta said on Monday.

IOC has an over two-decade-old 50:50 joint venture with Petronas for the import of LPG.

The scope of this joint venture, IndianOil Petronas Pvt Ltd (IPPL), is now being expanded to include fuel and natural gas marketing.

For one, IPPL will not be governed by the tedious petrol pump allotment rules that require public sector oil marketing companies to appoint dealers through a draw of a lottery.

The joint venture can choose a site and operator quickly and on commercial terms.

"We have all options open - IPPL can set up new retail outlets, it can set up wayside amenities (at petrol pumps on National Highways) and we can also monetise some of our existing retail outlets by selling them to the joint venture," Gupta said at an investor call.

IPPL can set up petrol pumps that will not just sell petrol and diesel but also have EV charging and battery swapping points as well as CNG/LPG and LNG dispensing stations.

This will be roughly on lines of the outlets that Reliance Industries and its partner BP Plc of UK are setting up.

Gupta said fuel marketing business is opening up that requires agility in operations.

State-owned fuel retailers such as IOC have to allot dealerships through a lottery of all eligible candidates.

"It does not allow discretion. Also, wayside amenities such as food court can be set up with IPPL," he said.

IPPL currently sells LPG to commercial customers who are not allowed to use subsidised cooking gas sold to households by state energy firms.

IOC owns 32,303 out of 77,709 petrol pumps in the country.

It also has licences to retail CNG to automobiles and piped cooking gas to households in several geographical areas.

Last week, IOC Chairman S M Vaidya had said that IPPL will have its own branding and marketing.

Asked if IPPL's foray in retailing will not cannibalise on IOC's business, he had said India's energy demand is growing and will have space for all players.

"Energy pie is increasing. There is a place for everybody," he said.

"Our (IOC's) market share is intact and IPPL will capture new opportunities."

IPPL will be the 7th fuel retailer in the country.

Besides IOC, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) are the other two public sector fuel retailers.

Reliance Industries and BP have a joint venture, Reliance BP Mobility Ltd which operates 1,422 petrol pumps in the country.

Rosneft-promoted Nayara Energy is the biggest private player with 6,152 petrol pumps while Shell has 270 outlets.

BPCL owns 18,766 petrol pumps while HPCL has 18,776.

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has some 20 outlets.

IPPL has import terminals at Haldia in West Bengal and Ennore in Tamil Nadu.

It is also one of the leading parallel marketers of propane/ butane / LPG in India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Oil Corporation IOC IndianOil Petronas Private Limited IPPL Petrol pumps Joint Venture Petronas
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Team India celebrates after Gurjit Kaur scores during a women's field hockey match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian women create history, enter Olympic hockey semifinal for first time
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India may see another surge in COVID-19 cases in mid-August: IIT Experts
Gallery
There was a dramatic conclusion to the men's high jump final on Sunday, when Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy were offered the chance to share gold or compete in a jump-off. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics sees high jump gold 'shared': The heartening Qatari-Italian camaraderie that created history 
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp