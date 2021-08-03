Adani Ports Q1 profit jumps 77 per cent to Rs 1,342 crore

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) on Tuesday reported a 77.04 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,341.69 crore for the first quarter of the current fiscal.

The country's largest integrated logistics player had clocked a consolidated net profit of Rs 757.83 crore in the corresponding period a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing.

Its total income rose to Rs 4,938.43 crore in the latest June quarter as against Rs 2,749.46 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's total expenses during the quarter under review increased to Rs 3,464.88 crore from Rs 1,805.24 crore in the same period a year ago.