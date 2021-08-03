STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Cairn has not shared list of assets to be attached: Centre

The minister also said that the government has not received any proposal from Cairn to settle its tax disputes.

Published: 03rd August 2021 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Cairn Energy Logo

The arbitral tribunal of the Hague had pronounced its award on December 21, 2020 in favour of Cairn Energy and Cairn UK Holdings

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: UK-based Cairn Energy Plc has not sent any list of Indian government assets it wants to attach to recover the arbitral award of $1.7 billion in the tax dispute case with India, the Minister of State, finance, Pankaj Chaudhuri, informed parliament on Monday.

The minister also said that the government has not received any proposal from Cairn to settle its tax disputes.  The minister, however, admitted that the government has received official communication on the order passed by a French court allowing Cairn to freeze certain Indian government properties to recover the $1.2 billion arbitral award.

The arbitral tribunal of the Hague had pronounced its award on December 21, 2020 in favour of Cairn Energy and Cairn UK Holdings (CUHL). It has asked India to pay Cairn an award amount of $1,232.8 million plus interest and $22.38 million towards arbitration and legal costs. Recently, a French court had allowed Cairn to seize 20 properties of Indian government in Paris.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cairn Energy Plc India
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka, just a small tick away from Covid third wave: Renowned epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu
From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
Men's hockey: India's dream of Olympic gold remains unfulfilled, lose 2-5 to Belgium
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, stunning three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who made it happen in Tokyo with the odds stacked against them. (Photo | AP and Twitter)
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp