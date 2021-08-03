STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Orion invests Rs 200 crore to set up manufacturing facility in Rajasthan; to hire 1000 in 2 years

The plant spread over 17,385-square-meter will produce the 'original Choco-Pie' beside its 'soon to be introduced' product portfolio as part of its growth drive in India.

Published: 03rd August 2021 06:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 06:19 PM   |  A+A-

cash, money, investment

Image for representational purpose only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: South Korean food company Orion on Tuesday said it has invested Rs 200 crore to set up a manufacturing facility at Bhiwadi in Rajasthan and plans to hire 1,000 people in India in the next two years to expand its business.

The plant spread over 17,385-square-meter will produce the 'original Choco-Pie' beside its 'soon to be introduced' product portfolio as part of its growth drive in India, the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the development, Orion India Chief Executive Officer Saurabh Saith said, "Our state-of-the-art India manufacturing facility is a step toward our expansion drive which will not only allow us to build a strong supply chain for the domestic market but will also help us tailor our products as per Indian consumers' preferences."

The company is working actively to bring the best of 'K-Food' and Orion's specialties catering to the tastes of Indian consumers, he said adding, "given the annual confectionery market of around USD 15 billion for a 1.3 billion population, there is a huge scope for a player like us".

The company, makers of the original Choco-Pie, said it has "already onboarded 250 employees to drive brand's growth in India and is aiming at adding 1,000 more to its India team in the next two years".

Orion said it has partnered with confectionary specialist Mann Ventures for the production of Choco-Pie locally.

"In the coming months, Orion plans to add more 'made in India' products to its offerings and will be introducing more global offerings to Indian consumers," the statement said.

The new plant will also cater to local taste preferences and is producing a 100 per cent vegetarian range of Choco Pies, it added.

India is the 10th overseas production base of the South Korean firm, which also has manufacturing units in Korea, Vietnam, Russia, and other locations.

"The new factory will support Orion's expansion plans and will cater to the taste preferences of Indian consumers.

Given the rising popularity of Korean products in India, Orion is optimistic about its India plans and is actively growing its teams within the organisation and as its point of sale," it added.

On its marketing strategy, Orion said it will be a digital-first brand, driving key consumer engagement through various digital platforms.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
orion choco pies
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka, just a small tick away from Covid third wave: Renowned epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu
From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
Men's hockey: India's dream of Olympic gold remains unfulfilled, lose 2-5 to Belgium
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, stunning three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who made it happen in Tokyo with the odds stacked against them. (Photo | AP and Twitter)
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp