STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

PMO asks FinMin to rescue NHAI from debt trap

The NHAI had sought additional funds to come out of the financial mess, however, given the curb on expenditure, it had to resort to external commercial borrowing also.

Published: 04th August 2021 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurating the Koilwar bridge over river Sone in Bihar (Photo | Twitter/@nitin_gadkari)

By  Anuradha Shukla 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   The finance ministry is helping the National Highway Authority to come out of the debt trap and become financially viable, as the body has seen its debt mounting to Rs 3.07 lakh crore on March 2021, up from Rs 74,742 crore in March 2017, seeing a four-fold increase.

According to sources in the finance ministry, the NHAI had sought additional funds to come out of the financial mess, however, given the curb on expenditure, it had to resort to external commercial borrowing also. Overall, the NHAI has borrowed additional Rs 58,000 crore in last one year. So, on the direction of the PMO, finance Ministry is helping it out.

“Because of Covid there is surge in debt. While this is not possible to increase funding for them, the department may help them out with infrastructure financing. Together we are finding out ways to make more finances available. There are many options under discussion,” a senior finance ministry official said.
Since 2017, the NHAI has availed of external borrowing to the tune of Rs 3,000 crore.

The official added that NHAI paid Rs 18,840 crore as interest in 2020-21 and  this is likely to increase substantially in next two-three years. In fact the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture also has raised concerns over NHAI’s debt burden, which has been lingering on since 2019.

Even highways minister Nitin Gadkari has admitted in a written reply to the Parliament that NHAI’s debt was an issue and he blamed many ongoing litigation responsible for the mess, involving  Rs 90,000 crore.
The minister also said there are 140 arbitration cases pending before various arbitral tribunals with Rs 91,875 crore claims from contractors and Rs 44,600 crore counter claims from the NHAI. Another 240 cases are in courts with claims of Rs 21,600 crore.

Rs 3.07 lakh cr Total debt on NHAI as on March 2021

Rs 58,000 cr Additional borrowing in last one year

Rs 18,840 cr NHAI paid interest in 2020-21

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Highway Authority finance ministry NHAI debt trap
India Matters
Kamalpreet Kaur, of India, competes in the women's discus throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian athletes’ below-par show in Tokyo Olympics not a surprise
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi (File | PTI)
BJP left red-faced as another ally Jitan Ram Manjhi demands probe into Pegasus snooping issue
Doubly vaxxed? You could still be a coronavirus carrier

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp