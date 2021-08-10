STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Pact on Noida Airport's first phase funding signed, SBI loaning Rs 3,725 crore to private developer

NIAL CEO Arun Vir Singh said Tuesday's agreement will enable the team to focus on construction works for airport development.

Published: 10th August 2021 10:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 10:48 PM   |  A+A-

SBI

For representational purpose (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NOIDA: With the signing of a key pact between the private developer, State Bank of India and Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL), the Uttar Pradesh government was on Tuesday informed about the complete funding for the first phase of the aviation project, officials said.

The 'financing agreement' was signed between Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd (YIAPL), a subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, SBI and NIAL, the project's nodal agency set up by the UP government, they said.

The stakeholders also signed a 'substitution agreement' and an 'escrow agreement' while formalities on the finance clause related to the airport were also completed, the officials said.

"YIAPL has raised Rs 3,725 crore in debt from SBI to be repaid over a period of 20 years with one-year moratorium post completion of the project. This is one of the largest financings in an Indian greenfield airport. The financial close marks another crucial milestone for the project, bringing it closer to the start of construction works," an official statement read.

The project is being funded on a debt-to-equity ratio of 65:35.

Zurich Airport International AG (ZAIA), a fully owned subsidiary of Flughafen Zurich AG, is the main shareholder of YIAPL and is injecting Rs 2,005 crore as equity into the development of the Noida International Airport, it added.

"We now eagerly look forward to the development of the airport in close collaboration with our partners including NIAL and SBI. This partnership will boost economic growth and employment in the state of Uttar Pradesh and will bolster Indian aviation's growth story," YIAPL CEO Christoph Schnellmann said.

NIAL CEO Arun Vir Singh said Tuesday's agreement will enable the team to focus on construction works for airport development.

"We are all eagerly waiting to build India's leading airport which will boast of quality, efficiency, technology, and sustainability. We are very excited and all set to move ahead with a vision to co-create world-class aviation infrastructure," he added.

The airport project's nodal officer, Shailendra Bhatia, explained the 'financial close' meant that all funding-related formalities have been completed, paving the way for its construction.

"This was officially the bidding process' last milestone," Bhatia told PTI.

"The agreement sheds light on how the funding for the first phase would be ensured and details of it shared with all stakeholders, including the UP government," he said.

According to the agreement, YIAPL would pay 65 per cent of the cost incurred on the project through funding from SBI while the rest would be infused by its parent company, the officer explained.

The Noida International Airport in Jewar near Delhi is billed to be India's biggest airport upon completion.

The first phase of the greenfield project is planned to come up in an area of 1,334 hectares with two runways, according to officials.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Noida Airport SBI
India Matters
Rheumatoid safe to treat Covid cases, but not available in India
The seal of the Gulf Cooperation Council (Photo |AP)
Fading Gulf dream can turn into social nightmare 
This file photo taken on November 27, 2019 shows a view of the glacier at Chiriguano Bay in South Shetland Islands, Antarctica. (Photo | AFP)
Rising seas and melting glaciers: Climate changes are now irreversible, but can be slowed down
BCCI appointed former Indian captain Rahul Dravid as Head Coach of the Indian team travelling to Sri Lanka for limited overs series. (File Photo | PTI)
Cricket: Shastri not to seek extension as head coach, all eyes on Dravid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Mahendra Rathore distributes free sanirary napkins among villagers.
Meet the real-life ‘Padman’ from rural Rajasthan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp