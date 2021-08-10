STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Reliance invests in battery maker Ambri

The investment, which will give RNESL 42.3 million shares of preferred stock in Ambri, adds another piece to billionaire Mukesh Ambani's energy transition jigsaw.

Published: 10th August 2021 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani (File | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd, the newly floated renewable energy unit of Reliance Industries Ltd, along with Bill Gates and other investors have invested USD 144 million in Massachusetts-based Ambri Inc, which makes batteries for power grids.

RNESL would be investing USD 50 million in the USD 144 million financing round, which Ambri will use to build a manufacturing facility and commercialize its technology, the company said in a statement.

The investment, which will give RNESL 42.3 million shares of preferred stock in Ambri, adds another piece to billionaire Mukesh Ambani's energy transition jigsaw.

In June, Ambani had announced a Rs 75,000 crore investment into clean energy, including four Giga factories.

Ambri, which can supply energy storage systems between 10 megawatt-hours to more than 2-gigawatt hours, will make calcium and antimony electrode-based cells that can last over 20 years with minimal degradation and are considered more economical than lithium-ion batteries.

The American firm is looking to commercialise its liquid metal grid battery technology by 2022.

This technology holds promise to lower costs by about half compared to lithium-ion batteries and also has a breakthrough in safety with rugged operating condition performance.

The Reliance unit and Ambri are in discussions for an exclusive collaboration to set up a large-scale battery manufacturing facility in India, which could add scale and further bring down costs for the firm's green energy initiative, the statement said.

Demand for battery storage is growing as countries worldover look for low-carbon energy sources such as solar and wind.

In addition to RNESL and Gates, the Microsoft co-founder who is Ambri's largest shareholder, investors in the latest round also included Fortistar, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates and Japan Energy Fund.

The USD 144 million will help Ambri "commercialise and grow its long-duration energy storage systems business globally," the statement said.

"Based on patented technology and designed to last between 4-24 hours, Ambri's long-duration energy storage systems will break through the cost, longevity and safety barriers associated with lithium-ion batteries used in grid-scale stationary storage applications.

They will enable a crucial energy storage solution capable of supporting the increasing amounts of renewable energy being integrated into electric power grids," it said.

Addressing shareholders in June this year, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani had announced plans to build four Giga factories in Jamnagar - one of them for the storage of intermittent energy, as part of the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex project.

"We are exploring new and advanced electrochemical technologies that can be used for such large-scale grid batteries to store the energy that we will create.

We will collaborate with global leaders in battery technology to achieve the highest reliability for round-the-clock power availability through a combination of generation, storage, and grid connectivity," Ambani had said.

Ambri's systems are particularly suited for high-usage applications, such as shifting energy from daytime solar generation to evening and morning peak load times.

The company is securing customers for large-scale projects with commercial operations in 2023 and beyond.

Ambri has entered into a long-term antimony supply agreement with Perpetua Resources - the largest shareholder is Paulson & Co Inc.

At room temperature, Ambri's cell is non-conductive and its active materials are solid metals and a solid electrolyte.

The battery systems operate at a maximum performance level at 500deg C.

Ambri-based systems generate their own heat during use, thereby eliminating the need for auxiliary power for temperature control.

These systems like to be used – a full charge/discharge cycle at least every two days will keep the system at its operating temperature and higher duty cycles will not increase degradation.

Paulson & Co.

Inc, founded in 1994, is a private investment management firm headquartered in New York.

The firm invests in public and private market securities across different sectors and industries.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd Reliance Industries Ltd Ambri Inc batteries for power grisd
India Matters
Rheumatoid safe to treat Covid cases, but not available in India
The seal of the Gulf Cooperation Council (Photo |AP)
Fading Gulf dream can turn into social nightmare 
This file photo taken on November 27, 2019 shows a view of the glacier at Chiriguano Bay in South Shetland Islands, Antarctica. (Photo | AFP)
Rising seas and melting glaciers: Climate changes are now irreversible, but can be slowed down
BCCI appointed former Indian captain Rahul Dravid as Head Coach of the Indian team travelling to Sri Lanka for limited overs series. (File Photo | PTI)
Cricket: Shastri not to seek extension as head coach, all eyes on Dravid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Mahendra Rathore distributes free sanirary napkins among villagers.
Meet the real-life ‘Padman’ from rural Rajasthan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp