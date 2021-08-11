STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Larsen and Toubro divests 100 per cent stake in hydro project to Renew Power for Rs 985 crore

The transaction is subject to completion of customary closing conditions and closing is expected to take place before September 30 and the sale consideration is Rs 985 crore.

Published: 11th August 2021 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 03:13 PM   |  A+A-

Larsen and Toubro

Larsen and Toubro (Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Engineering and construction giant Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday announced divestment of 100 per cent stake in a hydroelectric plant owned by its arm to Renew Power Services for Rs 985 crore.

Renew Power Services is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Renew Power Pvt Ltd. This is in line with the declared L&T focus of divesting non-core assets and improving shareholder value, L&T said in a statement.

"Larsen & Toubro, today announced the divestment of 100 per cent stake in the 3 x 33 MW (99 MW) run of the river hydroelectric power plant owned by its subsidiary L&T Uttaranchal Hydropower Ltd (LTUHPL) to Renew Power Services Private Limited," the company said.

The transaction is subject to completion of customary closing conditions and closing is expected to take place before September 30. The sale consideration is Rs 985 crore. "This development is a significant step in our effort to unlock the value of some of our power development assets to streamline and allocate capital to create long term value for our shareholders," Larsen & Toubro Whole-time Director DK Sen said.

"It represents our strategic effort to increase focus on our core strengths and exit others to move towards becoming a more asset-light organisation," he added. On the acquisition, ReNew Power Chairman and CEO Sumant Sinha said, "Given that the asset is already operational, the acquisition is not only value accretive for us but also presents a lower level of risk.

It strengthens our ability to provide firm and round the clock power to the grid and compliments our solar and wind assets, filling up an important position in our portfolio. "We will be looking to acquire more hydro assets in future as they are the best clean balancing sources for intermittent renewable energy," she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Larsen and Toubro L and T hydroelectric plant
India Matters
Jessica Metcalf, an associate professor at Princeton University, US, noted that this prediction is likely to hold only if reinfections produce only mild disease. (Express Illustration)
COVID-19 may become a mostly childhood disease in few years: Study
Representational photo (File photo| EPS)
Christian schools saving Rs 2,500 crore by denying seats to poor in India: Child rights body
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Petrol pump offers free fuel to people named 'Neeraj' to celebrate Olympic gold medal win
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Under 18 users can seek removal of their pictures from image search results: Google

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Watch | Delhi education board signs agreement with IB to improve curriculum
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp